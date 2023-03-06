Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Man accused of murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel to stand trial

Thomas Cashman, 34, denies the murder of Olivia, the attempted murder of Joseph Nee and the wounding with intent of Olivia’s mother Cheryl Korbel

Eleanor Barlow
Monday 06 March 2023 05:14
<p>A court artist sketch of Thomas Cashman appearing via video link at Liverpool Crown Court</p>

A court artist sketch of Thomas Cashman appearing via video link at Liverpool Crown Court

(Elizabeth Cook/PA)

The trial of a man accused of the murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel is due to begin on Monday.

Olivia was fatally shot at her home in Dovecot, Liverpool, just after 10pm on August 22 last year.

Her mother, Cheryl Korbel, 46, was injured in the shooting as the gunman chased convicted burglar Joseph Nee, into their home.

Thomas Cashman, 34, denies the murder of Olivia, the attempted murder of Nee and the wounding with intent of Olivia’s mother Cheryl Korbel.

Cashman, of Grenadier Drive, West Derby, Liverpool, also denies two counts of possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life.

His trial, at Manchester Crown Court, is expected to start on Monday and last four weeks.

Recommended

Following her death, Olivia’s family described her as a “unique, chatty, nosey little girl who broke the mould when she was born”.

They said: “Although her life was short, her personality certainly wasn’t and she lived it to the most she could, and would blow people away with her wit and kindness.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in