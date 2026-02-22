King and Queen offer ‘heartfelt congratulations’ to Winter Olympics medallists

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The King and Queen have offered their “most heartfelt congratulations” to the Winter Olympics medallists from Great Britain, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

In a statement, Charles congratulated the Olympians on their “remarkable successes” and praised them for their “exceptional skill”.

He said: “As the Winter Games come to a close, my wife and I send our most heartfelt congratulations to all the Olympic medal winners from Team GB, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, on your remarkable successes.

“Whether on the ice or amid Italy’s glorious snowscapes, you have demonstrated not only exceptional skill, but also the grace and camaraderie that embody the Olympic spirit at its finest.

“To those who did not reach the podium, from right across the Commonwealth, please know that you, too, can return home with proud hearts and heads held high.

“Every performance, often in the face of great personal risk, was a testament to your courage, commitment and awesome athleticism, all of it made possible with the tireless work of your support teams on the ground and back home.

“As we express gratitude to the people of Italy for hosting such a magnificent celebration, and turn our attention to the Winter Paralympics to come, your collective achievements have dazzled and inspired audiences across the globe – among them, we hope, the Olympian stars of the future. Charles R.”

Great Britain enjoyed its best-ever Winter Olympics at the 2026 Games in Milan and Cortina.

Matt Weston won a gold medal in the men’s skeleton and then partnered with Tabby Stoecker to land the mixed team title.

Charlotte Bankes and Huw Nightingale collected another gold in the mixed team snowboard cross.

Bruce Mouat led the men’s curling team to silver and Zoe Atkin rounded off the competition with ski halfpipe bronze.

The monarch is head of state for Canada, Australia and New Zealand.