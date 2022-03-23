Olympic Park Aquatics Centre evacuated as multiple casualties suffer breathing difficulties after gas incident
London Ambulance Service confirm ‘a number of casualties’
The Olympic Park Aquatics Centre has been evacuated after a gas incident caused breathing difficulties.
Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park confirmed that the area had been cordoned off while emergency services respond to the incident.
Emergency services attended the centre at approximately 10am following the release of gas resulting in a number of casualties.
“We are working closely with emergency services who are on site. We understand there are a number of casualties with breathing difficulties who are being treated by the London Ambulance Service,” Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park said in a statement.
London Ambulance Service said it is responding to a “major incident” at the Olympic Park with a “number of resources” at the scene. The Metropolitan Police and London Fire Brigade are also responding to the incident alongisde the ambulance service.
Footage from the area shows several ambulances parked outside the Aquatics Centre.
“London Ambulance Service is responding to a major incident @AquaticsCentre in Stratford alongside colleagues from @LondonFire and @metpoliceuk. We have dispatched multiple resources to the scene and are treating a number of patients. More updates to follow,” London Ambulance Service said in a statement.
More follows...
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies