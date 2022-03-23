The Olympic Park Aquatics Centre has been evacuated after a gas incident caused breathing difficulties.

Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park confirmed that the area had been cordoned off while emergency services respond to the incident.

Emergency services attended the centre at approximately 10am following the release of gas resulting in a number of casualties.

“We are working closely with emergency services who are on site. We understand there are a number of casualties with breathing difficulties who are being treated by the London Ambulance Service,” Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park said in a statement.

London Ambulance Service said it is responding to a “major incident” at the Olympic Park with a “number of resources” at the scene. The Metropolitan Police and London Fire Brigade are also responding to the incident alongisde the ambulance service.

Footage from the area shows several ambulances parked outside the Aquatics Centre.

“London Ambulance Service is responding to a major incident @AquaticsCentre in Stratford alongside colleagues from @LondonFire and @metpoliceuk. We have dispatched multiple resources to the scene and are treating a number of patients. More updates to follow,” London Ambulance Service said in a statement.

More follows...