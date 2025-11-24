Five men killed in Co Tyrone rail tragedy remembered 75 years on

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Five men killed in a rail tragedy in Co Tyrone have been remembered 75 years on.

Family members and friends of the men were among those who gathered at a renovated memorial garden in Omagh for the service on Monday.

John Cassidy, John Cleary, John McCrory, Dan McCrory and Charles (Charlie) Flanagan died after being struck by a passenger train as they carried out routine maintenance work on the Derry Road line on November 24 1950.

Fermanagh and Omagh Council chairman Barry McElduff welcomed all those who attended.

He said while the railway no longer goes to Omagh, the memory of the tragedy has remained very present for many.

“On this day, November 24, 1950, permanent waymen were carrying out essential maintenance on the rail line when tragedy struck, they were struck by a passenger train they did not see or hear due to heavy fog and the noise from another train sitting in the station,” he said, and read the names of the five men.

“It’s important that occasions like this are marked.”

Leo Flanagan, whose father Charlie Flanagan, 50, was among those killed, said he died the following day from his injuries.

“It was a very tragic event, I was just nine months old at the time,” he said.

“It was very tough on my mother and the rest of the family.

“It’s very important to keep it (remembrance) going, I’m really grateful for what has happened, and keeping their memory alive for future generations.”