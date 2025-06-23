Former RUC chief sorry for impact of ombudsman spat on Omagh bomb victims

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A former Northern Ireland chief constable is sorry for the impact on Omagh bomb victims of a public spat he had with the Police Ombudsman over a critical report.

Counsel for Sir Ronnie Flanagan also said it remains of personal and professional regret to him that no-one was ever brought to justice for the dissident republican blast in 1998 that killed 29 people.

During an opening statement to the Omagh Bombing Inquiry on Monday on behalf of Sir Ronnie, Ian Skelt KC detailed some of the lengths he had gone to, including contacting Nasa to ask if they had any footage of the area.

Sir Ronnie was chief constable of Northern Ireland’s then police force the Royal Ulster Constabulary at the time of the bomb and had weekly meetings with then secretary of state Mo Mowlam to discuss security.

Mr Skelt said Sir Ronnie has “consistently pledged his commitment to engaging positively with this inquiry to ensure it provides answers to those most affected, namely the survivors and the next of kin of those who lost their lives”.

He said he followed the commemorative statements around those killed and impacted by the bomb in the last phase of the inquiry earlier this year.

“He welcomes the inquiry and recognises that some nearly 27 years from the bomb attack this may represent the last opportunity to identify the truth in respect to the preventability of the bombing,” he said.

“He pledges to engage fully and transparently.”

He went on to describe how Sir Ronnie is sorry for the impact of his row with then Police Ombudsman Nuala O’Loan in 2001 after she produced a critical report around the police investigation into the Omagh bomb.

At the time, Sir Ronnie responded by saying he would resign and “commit suicide in public” if the multiple failures highlighted in the ombudsman’s report were true.

Mr Skelt told the Omagh Bombing Inquiry that Sir Ronnie regrets his “ill-judged emotive statement”.

“Sir Ronnie has heard the evidence during the personal statement hearings that the public dispute between him and the then Police Ombudsman was unwelcome and distracted from the focus being on the victims and their loss, this was not his intention. He is sorry for causing upset,” he said.

“All he can say now is back then when the ombudsman’s report was released, he felt very strongly about its content and considered it important to ensure the public had accurate information about the police investigation of the Omagh bombing.

“Following the release of what he considered to be an inaccurate Police Ombudsman report, Sir Ronnie acknowledges the making of an ill-judged emotive statement in response to a journalist’s question asking him if he would resign if the report was accurate. Having very quickly recognised that it was a crass response, Sir Ronnie immediately issued an apology.”

Mr Skelt added: “At the relevant time, Sir Ronnie considered he took the appropriate position in light of the information and advice available to him, but as outlined above and previously, he is sorry for causing upset to those impacted by the bombing, he will continue to reflect upon this and other decisions through this inquiry.

“It is submitted that Sir Ronnie acted in good faith and at all times motivated by an intention to bring all of those responsible for this crime to justice, that this has not been possible is a matter of great personal and professional regret.”

Mr Skelt also outlined some of the measures taken in the police investigation into the bomb which included contacting the then director of the FBI to ask whether there was any possibility of library footage from Nasa, the FBI, CIA or any other US agency of the Omagh area at the time of the bombing.

“This is an example of the lengths he went to to ensure even the most remote avenues of investigation were explored,” he said.

“That said, Sir Ronnie is not in any way closed to the suggestion that other avenues could have been explored, indeed this inquiry may identify possibilities as the work on documentation and evidence progresses.”

Sir Ronnie, a core participant in the inquiry, is expected to give a full statement of evidence at a later stage.