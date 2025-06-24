Victims’ concern over ‘need to promote narrative of peace’ before Omagh bomb

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

There is concern among Omagh bomb victims that a need to “promote the narrative of peace” in Northern Ireland in 1998 may have resulted in a “light touch” being adopted towards terrorists.

The Omagh Bombing Inquiry also heard concerns that the policing of terrorism in Northern Ireland at the time was not as effective as that in England.

The Real IRA bomb in the Co Tyrone town in August 1998 killed 29 people, including a woman who was pregnant with twins, in the worst single atrocity in the Troubles in Northern Ireland.

The bomb exploded months after the Good Friday Agreement was signed, largely bringing an end to decades of political violence in the region.

The inquiry heard a statement from Hugh Southey on behalf of victims represented by solicitor John Fox.

They included the families of Aiden Gallagher, Ann McCombe, Fred and Bryan White, Avril and Maura Monaghan, Oran Doherty, Shaun McLaughlin, Jolene Marlow, James Barker, Brian McCrory, Rocio Abad Ramos, Sean McGrath, Geraldine Breslin, Mary Grimes and Esther Gibson, who were all killed in the massacre, as well as several other people who were injured.

Mr Southey told the inquiry it was “possible that politics had an influence on security activities” in 1998.

He said: “In simple terms there is a concern that the need to promote a narrative of peace may have resulted in a light touch being adopted to terrorist activity.”

The barrister continued: “A key issue is whether there was a decision to relax security that was inappropriate and contributed to the bomb.

“There is a linked issue as to whether any flawed decision was political.”

Mr Southey said there was a clear desire from his clients for the public inquiry to “conduct a thorough and comprehensive review of the circumstances surrounding the Omagh bomb”.

He said: “In a real sense this may be the last opportunity for a cathartic, healing process.”

Mr Southey said there was a need for the inquiry to investigate “differential policing”.

He said: “What I mean by that is was the policing of terrorism in Northern Ireland as effective as that in England?

“Preparedness for warning calls is an aspect of this. Did England have more effective procedures to respond to bomb threats?

“The Army had regularly been called upon during bomb alerts, as it possessed a range of expertise, including bomb disposal expertise.

“However on August 15 1998 they were not deployed into Omagh following warnings being issued.”

He added: “This raises the question of why the Army were not deployed on the day of the bomb and what was the protocol governing their attendance.

“Victims and survivors submit that an aspect of preventability was whether a decision not to deploy the Army was or should have been influenced by intelligence and other material suggesting a threat.”