Covid: UK cases surge as 12,133 additional Omicron cases confirmed
The UK recorded 12,133 more cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus on Sunday, a 21 per cent jump on the day before.
The total number of Omicron cases is now at 37,101.
10,059 cases of the variant were recorded on Saturday.
The new data comes after health secretary Sajid Javid indicated on Sunday morning that he had not ruled out plans for a two-week circuit breaker lockdown after Christmas.
He told Sky News that ministers were discussing the latest coronavirus data “almost on an hourly basis” with scientific advisers.
He also confirmed that Parliament would be recalled over the Christmas break if the government wanted to introduce further restrictions.
