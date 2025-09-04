Authorities ‘should be given space’ to investigate case of missing child

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The head of Ireland’s healthcare service has said authorities should be given space to investigate the case of a boy missing from north Dublin who is feared dead.

Bernard Gloster, who was in charge of the child and family agency when the boy is thought to have gone missing, said child protection cases are “exceptionally complex” and there are “no simple answers”.

Gardai are investigating the disappearance and whereabouts of the boy, who would be seven-years-old if still alive, and last lived in an apartment in Donabate.

A search of open ground began in Donabate this week after concerns for the boy were raised by Ireland’s child and family agency Tusla on Friday.

Tusla said it had engaged with the missing child’s family five years ago.

This is the second case of a child living in Ireland who was missing for years before the case came to the attention of authorities.

Kyran Durnin, who would be nine this year if still alive, was reported missing in August last year and a murder investigation was launched in October.

As a result, questions have arisen about the child and family agency, in particular its actions during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Children’s Minister Norma Foley said said Tusla is undertaking a “wellbeing check” on all cases, in particular on cases of children that were closed during Covid-19.

She said Tusla became involved in this case when the young parents of the boy felt they would not be able to look after him.

They engaged with the agency and a fostering arrangement was put in place but the parents ultimately decided to keep the child, having been provided with supports.

Speaking in Dublin on Thursday, Mr Gloster echoed the calls of Taoiseach Micheal Martin and Justice Minister Jim O’Callaghan to “pause” until further information is known.

He also said that there will be people who are grieving and in distress about the case and this should be borne in mind.

“We should allow the gardai to do their work, we should allow the National Review Panel, which was established over 15 years ago, long before Tulsa was established, to do their work and to tell us what happened.

“From the health side I can say to you, because of the references to Covid, the Minister has made it very clear to me, and I’ve made it very clear to Tulsa, we will fully co-operate with that National Review Panel review.

“We’ll allow the gardai to do their work, we will see what comes from it.

“One of the things to come away from that specific case, and indeed the other case you referred to is Kyran Durnin, all of those cases are different, they all have complex factors.”

He added: “Child Protection and child welfare is an exceptionally complex phenomena. There are no simple answers or simple solutions.

“We do have to continuously reflect, learn and improve, and we have to wait and see what is the outcome of the review in any of these cases, and at the same time always remember that there is likely to be a child who has died, and that is very, very tragic.”

He said the review panel “can’t do anything” until the gardai complete their work.

“For Garda operational reasons, but also for appropriate sensitivity to a whole community who could be mourning today or experiencing trauma in different ways, we shouldn’t rush to conclusions about what might have happened.

“We actually don’t know. I don’t know, but we do need to pause and allow the normal processes to take place.”

Justice Minister Jim O’Callaghan said “we don’t have all the information yet” about the case.

“It’s a developing story and I know the gardai are doing very difficult work out in Donabate.”