A one-eyed cat found inside a shipping container on a North Sea oil rig has been helicoptered back to the Scottish mainland.

The feline, nicknamed "one-eyed Joe", has been flown to Aberdeen after apparently being shipped to the platform from Peterhead.

After finding the cat on Thursday, staff on the rig "spoiled" it with chicken from the canteen where they eat. They then contacted the Scottish SPCA, who arranged for Joe to be taken back to Aberdeen on Friday.

Joe is said to be a regular visitor to nearby HMP Grampian, a high security prison, where he is also fed by staff.

Aimee Findlay, a Scottish SPCA animal rescue officer, said: "We were alerted to an incident of a cat being found in a shipping container offshore.

Scottis SPCA hopes to reunite cat with owner ( )

"We've no idea how the cat ended up there, but attended the heliport to collect him." It is now hoped that the cat will be reunited with its owner.

Earlier in the week, a cat and her five kittens were rescued from the gutter of a conservatory in Birmingham after the cat gave birth there.

The RSPCA said it was called to the scene on Tuesday after residents heard a noise and realised that a stray cat was giving birth on the conservatory.

The cat and her kittens were rescued from a gutter in Birmingham (RSPCA/PA)

Adam Bailey, an inspector at the charity, arrived alongside a fire crew and was able to reach the three-year-old tabby and white cat and her kittens on the roof.

The cat, named Storm, and her kittens, who have now been named Rain, Thunder, Misty, Foggy and Hail, were taken to an animal centre to be looked after.

The RSPCA said Storm was microchipped, but it has not been able to reach the owner.

“If no owner comes forward for them they will be rehomed when ready,” the RSPCA said.