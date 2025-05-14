King meets social influencer teacher dubbed the ‘pied piper’ at garden party

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The King has met a social media influencer who gets stopped in the street and asked for selfies because of his popular posts – about education.

Charles chatted to Tom Egleton, 37, whose lighthearted YouTube videos about school life have earned him 1.6 million subscribers, during a Buckingham Palace garden party also attended by the Queen.

Dubbed the “pied piper” by his wife Catherine, 37, because of his following online, Mr Egleton told the King to “check out” his “Teacher Tommy T” persona online.

“He wondered how I balanced it all with being the teacher, but I can – it’s great,” said Mr Egleton, who works at City College Norwich.

“One of the biggest things I’ve got out of this is helping my students with social media and being safe online,” he added.

“They listen to me because I can talk about what it’s like to be trolled, I actually show them comments I’ve had, how people can be and just the safety parameters.”

The garden party had the theme of education and skills and Charles and Camilla met dozens of guests, from medical staff who teach to academics and workers from educational institutions.

Charles joked with Laura Heywood – who founded the Scented Garden, a spa in Chester, after receiving a Prince’s Trust (now called the King’s Trust) grant 30 years ago – saying there were a lot preparations for the organisation’s 50th anniversary next year.

The King, dressed in a morning suit and top hat and sporting a tie decorated with submarines, also spoke to fellow cancer patient Stanford Collis, 22, an international relations undergraduate from Exeter University.

Mr Collis stood up from his wheelchair to chat to Charles and said later about their conversation: “It was about my medical treatment, it starts in June, and the King made a point about food and diet.”