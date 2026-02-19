Number of years of likely good health in UK falls to new low

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The proportion of life that women in the UK can expect to spend in good health has shrunk by nearly three years in the past decade, while men have seen a fall of just over two years, figures suggest.

Girls born in 2022-2024 are likely to enjoy 60.9 years of good general health, according to new estimates from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

This is down from 63.4 years in 2019-21, and from 63.7 a decade earlier in 2012-14.

Males have also seen a drop, though not quite as large, with boys born in 2022-24 likely to see 60.7 years of good health, down from 62.4 years in 2019-21 and 62.9 a decade ago.

The figures for both women and men are the lowest since healthy life expectancy was first estimated in 2011-13.

There continues to be a “clear geographical divide” in England between local areas with the highest and lowest estimates, the ONS said.

Richmond upon Thames in London had the highest healthy life expectancy for girls born in 2022-24, at 70.3 years.

This is more than 19 years longer than Hartlepool in County Durham, which had the lowest figure at 51.2 years.

For males born in 2022-24, Richmond upon Thames again had the highest figure, at 69.3 years, more than 18 years longer than Blackpool in Lancashire, which had the lowest at just 50.9 years.

The difference between the highest and lowest local healthy life expectancies in England has widened sharply in the past decade.

The gap for women has grown from 14.8 years in 2012-14 to 19.1 years in 2022-24, while for men it has increased from 14.5 years to 18.4 years.

Greg Ceely, ONS head of population life events, said: “Today’s figures show that, while people in the UK are living longer than at the height of the pandemic, the proportion of their lives spent in good health is still getting smaller.

“Back in 2011, when the ONS first collected this data, men were expected to remain in good health until around the age of 63, and women 64.

“Today, they could both expect around 61 years of healthy life.”

Healthy life expectancy for the whole of England in 2022-24 stood at 61.3 years for females and 60.9 years for males, the highest among the four countries of the UK.

The next highest figures were for Northern Ireland, at 60.7 years for females and 60.8 for males, followed by Scotland (59.4 years and 59.1 years respectively) and Wales (58.5 years and 59.2 years).

Dr Jamie O’Halloran, senior research fellow at the Institute for Public Policy Research, said: ”Today’s figures show that where you live determines how many years you spend in good health – and that gap isn’t closing.

“Reforming the NHS and bringing care closer to communities can help reduce health inequalities, but most of what shapes our physical and mental health lies outside the health system.

“Without tackling those root causes, we won’t see the gains we need.”