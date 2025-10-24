Deacon Blue singers recognised by Open University with honorary degrees

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Deacon Blue stars Lorraine McIntosh and Ricky Ross have been presented with honorary degrees in recognition of their “outstanding” contribution to arts, culture and society.

The musicians joined 660 Open University (OU) graduates receiving their degrees in a ceremony at Glasgow Royal Concert Hall on Friday.

Founded in 1985, Deacon Blue have had 12 UK top 40 singles and two UK number one albums.

The musicians, co-lead voices of Deacon Blue since Raintown in 1987, said they were honoured to be recognised by the Open University.

Ross said: “To be recognised in this way by the Open University is a huge honour.

“Music has always been about telling stories that connect people, and we are proud to stand alongside graduates whose own stories reflect creativity, commitment and hope.”

McIntosh said: “We have always believed in the power of community and second chances.

“The OU’s work in opening doors for people of all ages and backgrounds truly captures what Scotland is about. To receive this honour in our home city makes it especially meaningful.”

Ross is also an award-winning BBC broadcaster and songwriter while McIntosh is an actress, with credits ranging from the BBC’s River City to Ken Loach’s My Name Is Joe.

Together they also support a wide number of charities including Sciaf, MusicAll and Simon Community Scotland.

They were joined by international foreign affairs expert Fiona Hill, who received an honorary doctorate for her contribution to global affairs and democratic scrutiny.

She said: “I am delighted and honoured to receive this degree from an institution whose mission of accessible, high-quality education mirrors my belief that opportunity should never depend on background or circumstance.”

The Open University said around half (48%) of those graduating on Friday are the first in their family to gain a university-level qualification, while 30% have declared a disability.

Martin Boyle, director of the Open University in Scotland, said: “These graduates represent the best of open education: determined, diverse and rooted in their communities.

“Many studied while working or caring, and many are the first in their family to go to university.

“The result is talent Scotland can feel in every town, island and industry.

“We are proud to celebrate that spirit alongside Dr Fiona Hill, Lorraine McIntosh and Ricky Ross, whose contributions to culture and public life continue to inspire.”