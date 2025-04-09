Urgent warning issued amid sunny weather after rise in shock deaths

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Police have issued a warning about the dangers of open water swimming as temperatures are expected to reach 22C this week.

The warning follows the death of 15-year-old Izaiah Smith, who died after getting into difficulty in a south-east London park lake last week. Eleven-year-old Kaliyah Coa is still missing after entering the River Thames near London City Airport in east London last Monday.

In a statement, the Metropolitan Police urged Londoners to "never underestimate the risks" of swimming in the city's waterways.

The UK will see a week of “lengthy sunshine”, Met Office meteorologist Kathryn Chalk said, with temperatures “well above average” for April.

open image in gallery People enjoying the sunny weather in St James’s Park in London. ( PA )

Chief Inspector Rob Ranstead, who leads the Met’s Marine Policing Unit, said that despite understanding the appeal of the city’s open water spots for bathers, police have recently seen a rise in incidents where people have “got into difficulty” in the water, with some having lost their lives.

He continued: “So I want to make a direct appeal to the public: please enjoy London’s waterways safely, but never underestimate the risks.

“Open water may appear calm and inviting, but it can be dangerously deceptive.

“Strong currents, sudden drops, hidden hazards and cold water shock can affect even the strongest swimmers.

“Once a person is in the Thames, for example, they will almost definitely struggle to keep afloat or in control.

“The river holds currents stronger than any person and moves at extreme speeds.”

Although the water may look calm, strong and fast tides can “easily” drag someone a mile in ten minutes, he added.

Police advised people not to swim in open water unless part of a supervised and safe environment, never to enter the water under the influence of alcohol or drugs and for parents to talk to their children and young people about the risks.

Elsewhere, visitors to the East Sussex coastline have been urged to enjoy the scenery safely and reminded not to stand too close to the edge of cliffs or walk or sit at the cliff base when on the beach.

Councillor Claire Dowling, cabinet member at East Sussex County Council, said: “The cliffs, while beautiful, are extremely unstable and huge quantities of chalk can fall at any time with absolutely no warning.”

Of the forecast this week, Ms Chalk said the highest temperatures would be focused around south and south-west England over the next two days, followed by highs of around 21 to 22C in eastern England and Scotland on Thursday.

open image in gallery The UK will see a week of ‘lengthy sunshine’, a Met Office meteorologist said (Ben Birchall/PA) ( PA )

On Friday, southern England, including London, are expected to see highs of 22C.

Of the sunny, dry weather, she said: “The exception is on Wednesday and Thursday – we will just see a bit more cloud filtering in from the North Sea, so we will see some cloudier starts on Wednesday and Thursday, but otherwise that will lift and clear, and then plenty of fine weather still continuing.

“There’s a potential for a bit of a breakdown as we end the weekend, Sunday and Monday, on Wednesday, there’s quite a lot of uncertainty on that transition so best to just enjoy this week of lengthy sunshine.

“We will still see some chilly nights though – waking up this morning it’s still a little bit chilly, but by day it is generally pretty warm for the time of year.”

Ms Chalk added: “Generally for the UK, the maximum temperature of April is 12C, covering all of April, so we could reach up to 21 to 22C – so, well above average.”