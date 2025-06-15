Survey reveals the UK city where residents spend the most time online

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

New research suggests online shopping, gaming, and TV habits vary based on where people live.

The data from Openreach revealed that the city where the average family spends the most time online is Sheffield, with a third reporting they spend more than five hours online a day while Brighton was the city that spent the lowest overall time online, with only 11 per cent of residents exceeding five hours of daily usage.

It also found the busiest hour of the day for internet usage in 2025 was between 8 and 9pm, followed by 9 and 10pm and then 7 and 8pm.

The highest peak of the year so far was on January 14 at 9pm – when a major download coincided with four live Premier League fixtures on streaming services.

The survey also found that almost two-thirds of people spend time online between 11pm and 6am – with YouTube (19 per cent) emerging as the most common internet usage during these times, followed by internet shopping (17 per cent).

Only a third (34 per cent) of UK adults do not engage with any online activities during off-peak hours.

Openreach said its data suggested that the city where the average family spends the most time online is Sheffield

Manchester and London were the cities in which people are most likely to use their phones between 11pm and 6am, said Openreach.

The research coincides with the 25th anniversary of the first UK home broadband connection, which was installed in Basildon, Essex, in April 2000.

It revealed that checking emails was the most common online activity for UK adults, with 66 per cent placing this in their “top five most common online activities” outside of work.

Katie Milligan, deputy chief executive of Openreach, said it was “fascinating to see how different parts of the UK are embracing the online world and adapting to it in unique ways”.

“At the same time, it’s encouraging that many recognise the importance of taking time away from devices and digital connectivity.”

The survey was conducted among 2,000 consumers.