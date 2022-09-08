Operation London Bridge - live: Updates after Queen Elizabeth II dies aged 96
Nation enters mourning after Britian’s longest serving monarch passes away peacefully in Scotland
The Queen has died aged 96 after serving as monarch for 70 years.
Elizabeth II passed away on Thursday in Balmoral, Scotland, after months of concerns about her health.
Senior royals including Charles, William and Andrew flew to be by her side this afternoon.
Charles, who became King on the death of his mother, said: “We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.”
The Queen’s funeral will, according to tradition, be a state funeral, a rare honour mostly reserved for the sovereign.
The only monarch not to be given a state funeral in the last 295 years was Edward VIII, who abdicated.
The day the Queen dies follows a series of carefully constructed plans that have been in place since the 1960s in a process dubbed “Operation London Bridge”.
Last year a report shed new light on the specifics of how protocol will play out in the hours and days following the monarch’s death.
How has the government responded?
The UK parliament has adjourned, as has devolved legislatures in Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland.
The prime minister, Liz Truss made a statement shortly after the Queen’s death was announced, calling her “a rock of modern Britain”. No other members of the UK government are permitted to make any kind of statement until after the prime minister.
Ms Truss will have an audience with the new monarch, King Charles.
MPs will offer tributes to the Queen in the House of Commons the day after the Queen’s death. Parliamentary business will be suspended for 10 days.
How was the media informed?
Historically, the BBC has always been told about royal deaths ahead of other media outlets. However, nowadays it is common for major announcements to go out to the world’s media at once via a news agency such as the Press Association.
Obituaries will have been prepared in advance, as will a number of pre-recorded films and documentaries.
If the Queen’s death is expected – in the instance that she has been severely unwell, as was the case – the news will spread via the main TV channels first, with all BBC channels being interrupted to show the BBC One feed which will broadcast the story. Other independent channels may choose to do this as well.
How are people informed of the Queen’s death?
The day that the Queen dies is called D-Day, while every day afterwards will be referred to as D+1 and D+2 and so forth.
A “call cascade” will have taken place hours after the Queen’s death to inform the prime minister, the cabinet secretary, and several senior ministers and government officials.
The prime minister will have been told by the Queen’s private secretary, as will the Privy Council Office.
Departmental permanent secretaries will also have been given a script in order to inform other government ministers that will read: “We have just been informed of the death of Her Majesty The Queen.” Ministers will also be told that “discretion is required”.
The cabinet secretary will have sent an email to senior civil servants. After receiving this email, flags across Whitehall will be lowered to half-mast.
Pilots will also inform passengers on flights if the news is announced when they are in the air.
