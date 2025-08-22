Tributes paid to ‘stalwart of unionism’ Rev Martin Smyth

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tributes have been paid to former prominent UUP MP and “stalwart of unionism” the Rev Martin Smyth.

Mr Smyth, a Presbyterian minister who served as South Belfast MP for more than 20 years and also led the Orange Order, died at the age of 94.

He challenged for leadership of the UUP in 1995 but lost out to David Trimble.

Current UUP leader Mike Nesbitt described an “ever-present heavyweight in local politics”.

“I am terribly sorry to hear of the passing of Martin Smyth,” he said.

“From my days as a broadcast journalist, he was an ever-present heavyweight in local politics, whose views were always important.

“He may not have been as prominent as others in the public sphere, but hugely influential behind the scene.

“He was another of that fateful generation of what we so euphemistically call ‘The Troubles’ whose imprint will last forever. Condolences to his family, friends and admirers.”

DUP leader Gavin Robinson also expressed condolences to Mr Smyth’s family.

“My sincerest sympathies to the family of the Rev Martin Smyth,” he wrote on X.

“A stalwart of unionism, he stepped forward in South Belfast at a most volatile time.

“Firm and faithful, he represented his constituents and NI with a strong sincere strength and unswerving belief in the Union.”

TUV leader Jim Allister said on X: “Sorry to hear of the passing of Rev Martin Smyth who served Protestantism and Unionism for many years through some of the worst of the terrorist campaign – he himself replacing Rev Robert Bradford MP in Parliament when he was murdered by the IRA.”