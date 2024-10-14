Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

A mother-of-two has died after her ottoman bed collapsed on her head and suffocated her.

Helen Davey, 39, was killed whilst leaning over the storage area of the bed when the mattress fell unexpectedly, collapsing on her head and leaving her trapped between its base and mattress.

The beautician was later found by her 19-year-old daughter at their home in Seaham, County Durham, on June 7.

Following an inquest into her death, which found one of the gas pistons used to raise the mattress was faulty, a coroner has warned there is a risk of further deaths if action is not taken on potentially defective beds.

Helen Davey, 39, was killed whilst leaning over the storage area of the bed when the mattress fell unexpectedly (stock photo) ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Writing to the Secretary of State for Trade and Business, Office for Product Safety and Standards and the Department for Business and Trade senior coroner Jeremy Chipperfield said: “During the course of the inquest the evidence revealed matters giving rise to concern.

“In my opinion there is a risk that future deaths could occur unless action is taken. In the circumstances it is my statutory duty to report to you.

“The matters of concern are as follows: The existence and use of gas piston bed mechanisms whose failure presents risk to life.”

The beautician was found by her 19-year-old daughter at their home in Seaham, County Durham , on June 7. ( Sourced )

He detailed the nature of Ms Davey’s death his report, writing: “The deceased was leaning over the storage area of an ottoman-styled “gas-lift bed” when the mattress platform descended unexpectedly, trapping her neck against the upper surface of the side panel of the bed’s base.

“Unable to free herself, she died of positional asphyxia. One of the two gas-lift pistons was defective.”

Ottoman beds are furniture pieces that combine a bed and storage solution. They feature a lifting mechanism, which allows for access to under-bed storage.