Search underway for two teenagers missing after entering the Tyne in Ovingham

A huge search operation is underway for two teenagers after they went missing in the River Tyne on Saturday afternoon.

The youngsters went into the water near Ovingham Bridge, Northumberland, at around 3.30pm, Northumbria Police said.

Emergency services including ambulance, police and fire and rescue crews are currently at the scene.

Have you been affected by this incident? Email alexander.butler@independent.co.uk

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly after 3.30pm today (Saturday) police received a report of concern for the welfare of two teenage boys who had come into difficulty in the water near to Ovingham bridge in Northumberland.

“Emergency services were immediately deployed. There is a large multi-agency presence in the area, and we would ask the public to not to gather where possible to allow for those at scene to carry out their duties.

“Anyone with information which could assist is asked to get in touch with police via 101 quoting log NP-20240518-0720.”

The North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) said its crews were called over “reports of concerns of two people in the water”. It said it had also called for support from the Great North Air Ambulance Service.

A Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson added: “We are working with police, the ambulance service and mountain rescue at this time.”