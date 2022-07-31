Jump to content
Police ‘extremely concerned’ for missing student nurse not seen for three weeks

‘She was in a vulnerable state’ when last seen, the Metropolitan Police said

Thomas Kingsley
Sunday 31 July 2022 15:56
Owami Davies was last seen in West Croydon just after midnight

Owami Davies was last seen in West Croydon just after midnight

( Handout)

Police have launched an appeal to find a student nurse missing for more than three weeks.

Owami Davies, 24, left her family home in Grays, Essex on 4 July and was last seen just after midnight on Derby Road, West Croydon days later on 7 July.

Detectives investigating the 24-year-old's disappearance are “extremely concerned” for her welfare and would like to hear from anyone who may have seen her on the night on Wednesday, 6 July, or the early hours of the next day.

The 24-year-old’s family have not heard from her and she has also not attended work for more than three weeks, the Metropolitan Police said.

Detective Constable Marie Spear, from the missing persons’ unit in south London, said: “Owami's family have not heard from her for more than three weeks and she has not turned up to work.

“We are currently treating this as a missing person investigation. Owami was in a vulnerable state when she was last seen and we need the public's help in piecing together her movements on the night she went missing.

“I would urge anyone who has seen her, or knows where she is, to contact police immediately. I'd also ask people in the West Croydon area to check their sheds and outbuildings and report anything suspicious or out of the ordinary.”

It comes as police arrested a man on suspicion of murdering 30-year-old Madison Wright who disappeared from Basildon in Essex, a week ago. The mother was last seen on 22 July before her car, a black Vauxhall Astra, was found in Brackendale Avenue on Tuesday, Essex Police said.

Madison Wright has been missing for a week

(Essex Police)

The 36-year-old man from Pitsea, Essex, remains in police custody, the force said.

Officers have asked anyone with information about Owami’s whereabouts to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting reference 22MIS025307.

Alternatively, contact the Missing People charity in confidence on 116 000.

