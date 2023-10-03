Shocking drone footage reveals scale of devastation at Oxford plant explosion

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Drone footage has revealed the scale of destruction caused by an explosion at an Oxfordshire food recycling plant caused by a freak thunderbolt.

Shocked residents shared video and images on social media showing flames from the major fire in the north west of the county on Monday night.

The fire centred on an anaerobic digestion facility, located in Yarnton near Oxford, which was struck by lightning. The hit resulted in a biogas tank exploding, plant operators Severn Trent Green Power said.

Scale of destruction is revealed (SWNS)

On Tuesday morning three plastic tents covering the digester tanks were seen to be still smouldering.

Anaerobic digestion processes plant materials, known as biomass, into gas to be used for heating and power; the resultant gas is called methane or biogas and is created by bacteria which digest biomass and produce methane as a by-product.

A Severn Trent Green Power spokesperson said: “We’d like to thank the emergency services for their work overnight to contain and lead the incident at Cassington, where our plant was struck by lightning.

“Keeping our teams and the local community safe has been of paramount importance and we are relieved that no one has been hurt.

“We will continue to work with the emergency services who are still on site as we assess the damage and while the fire is out, we urge people not to come to the site today.”

Emergency services attended the incident, with 40 firefighters reported to be at the scene. South Central Ambulance Service confirmed paramedics attended - but a spokesperson said there were no reports of casualties.

The incident followed heavy showers accompanied by lightning strikes with the region under a yellow weather warning issued by the Met Office.

(Stuart Reid, Twitter/X)

Jack Frowde, 34, from Oxford, who works at Oxford University, said: “I was sitting in my kitchen when the whole room lit up with a brilliant white light, then followed by a huge crack which sounded like really heavy thunder.

“I looked out of the kitchen window and it was as if the sky was pulsating orange. I ran to the back to capture the orange glow as it faded after about 20 seconds.”

A fireball lit up the night sky from the explosion near Oxford (Stuart Reid)

Mahmet Ciftci posted on X, formerly Twitter: “Just saw something here in Kidlington that looked like an explosion in the distance. We heard a rumble like thunder and saw flames in the distance. The horizon went orange for a while.”

