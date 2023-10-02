Huge fire lights up night sky after ‘explosion’ in Oxfordshire

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A huge fire has lit up the night sky in Oxfordshire, as people reported hearing an ‘explosion’ in the region.

Video and images shared on social media show flames from a major fire in the north west of the county on Monday night.

Mahmet Ciftci posted on X, formerly Twitter: “Just saw something here in Kidlington that looked like an explosion in the distance. We heard a rumble like thunder and saw flames in the distance. The horizon went orange for a while.”

People living locally have told the Oxford Mail that they believe the fire was in the village of Yarnton, which is two miles north of Oxford. One person said: “It was a seriously heavy strike. It was in the middle of Yarnton, near William Fletcher Primary School.

“I was at work and I didn’t leave because I was scared. It was dark and suddenly everything lit up like the sun.”

The Independent has approached Thames Valley Police and Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue for comment.

