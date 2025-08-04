Hospital worker left UK ‘never to be seen again’ after girl died under his watch

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A care worker employed under a false name fled the UK after failing to properly watch over a teenage girl at a children’s mental health hospital, an inquest has heard.

Ruth Szymankiewicz died at John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford on February 14 2022 while she was a patient at Huntercombe Hospital – also known as Taplow Manor – in Berkshire.

The 14-year-old suffered from an eating disorder and had been placed under strict one-to-one supervision following a self-harming incident 10 days before her death, a jury inquest held at Buckinghamshire Coroner’s Court heard on Monday.

But on February 12 2022, the member of staff responsible for watching her – a man then known as Ebo Acheampong – failed to maintain the constant supervision plan, the court was told.

It later emerged Mr Acheampong had been using false identity documents and was hired by the hospital under a false name, coroner Ian Wade KC told the court.

“The evidence showed he had been employed through an agency (Platinum), who checked his identity documents, and they even trained him by putting him through a day-and-a-half course,” Mr Wade told jurors.

“It appears that these particular processes were the norm and were sufficient to enable a hospital to employ this person.

“But on February 12, he did not keep Ruth under a constant watch,” Mr Wade added.

“Some time around 8pm in the evening, this man ended his shift without knowing where she was and without making sure that he handed her over to another member of staff to continue the one-to-one care regime.

“He simply left.”

Acheampong never returned to work at Huntercombe Hospital, jurors were told.

“It seems that he learned what happened that evening,” Mr Wade said.

Thames Valley Police launched an investigation and found Acheampong had gone to Heathrow airport and got on a plane to Ghana “never to be seen again”, the coroner said.

“You will not hear from that man, and he let Ruth down,” Mr Wade told jurors.

Ms Szymankiewicz was left unsupervised for a period of 15 minutes during which she was able to asphyxiate herself, the coroner said.

A post-mortem examination carried out by the Home Office later determined the preliminary cause of death to be “hypoxic ischemic encephalopathy” – a type of brain damage due to lack of oxygen.

The court further heard Huntercombe Hospital had been inspected twice by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) prior to the incident.

“The CQC had not reported favourably on Huntercombe,” the coroner told the inquest.

Active Care Group, which owned Huntercombe at the time of Ruth’s death, has since closed the facility.