‘Mind the grab’: Oxford Street shop paints phone theft warnings onto street

The UK’s largest electrical retailer has warned Londoners to stay away from the edge of pavements due to the surge in “phone snatching”.

Currys painted purple lines along Oxford Street to remind shoppers to step away from the kerb and keep their mobile phones hidden to “mind the grab”.

The move, modelled on the Tube’s “mind the gap” yellow lines, is part of a campaign by the retailer, police and Westminster Council to help stop phone theft.

Last year, a phone was stolen every 15 minutes, or 94 a day, according to data revealed by Freedom of Information requests.

Increasingly, these thefts involve criminals on mopeds or e-bikes snatching phones straight from people’s hands on busy pavements.

Currys chief commercial officer Ed Connolly said: “Phone theft isn’t just about losing a device – it’s frightening, invasive, and cuts people off from their loved ones, their money, and their daily lives.

“Enough is enough. It’s time to draw the line on phone theft – that’s why we’ve launched the ‘mind the grab’ campaign: a bold pavement marking we believe can make a real difference by encouraging people to step back from the kerb.”

Some 34,203 mobile phones were stolen in Westminster in 2024, an FOI request to the Metropolitan Police revealed. And some 77 per cent of British people view “phone snatching” as a significant problem in the UK.

This rose to 88 per cent in large cities such as London, where the issue is more prevalent, research commissioned by Currys found.

Westminster Council has granted permission for the study to be tried on one of the capital’s busiest streets, with charity Crimestoppers also backing the scheme.

open image in gallery The move, modelled on the Tube’s ‘mind the gap’ yellow lines, is part of a campaign by the retailer, police and Westminster Council to help stop phone theft ( PA )

Deputy leader Aicha Less said: “This campaign is a great example of how we are working with partners to raise awareness about phone thefts and promote simple measures to stay safe in public spaces, such as keeping valuables out of sight and planning routes home in advance.”

Currys has trained staff at its Oxford Street store to support victims of phone theft, including contacting their family and the police, cancelling cards, and helping them get home safely.

Customers will also be given practical safety advice when buying phones, including tips on keeping a safe distance while using their phones and staying alert to their surroundings.

Kate Johnston, director of business and fundraising at Crimestoppers, added: “If you see suspicious behaviour or witness a theft, report it anonymously to Crimestoppers.

“Your information, no matter how small, could help prevent further crimes and keep our streets safer for everyone. Together, by staying vigilant, adopting these simple safety habits, and sharing what we know, we can make a real difference.”