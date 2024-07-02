Oxford University student dies in River Thames while ‘celebrating end of exams’

Support truly

A student from Oxford University died in the River Thames while reportedly out celebrating the end of his exams with friends.

The 19-year-old was said to have been wearing his academic dress when he went into the water from a footbridge over the river in Port Meadow in the city.

Emergency services responded to the incident on Friday but the teenager later died in hospital.

A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said: “Thames Valley Police is investigating the sudden, unexplained death of a 19-year-old man who tragically died in water at Port Meadow, Oxford on Friday, 21 June.

“Officers and other emergency services attended the scene. The man was taken to hospital for treatment but sadly later died.

“Thames Valley Police is carrying out an investigation into this incident, and is working alongside the coroner. At this stage, there is no indication of any third-party involvement.”

It has been confirmed that the teenager was a student at the University of Oxford.

An eyewitness told the Oxford Mail the teenager had been celebrating the end of exams.

They said: “Unfortunately towards the end one man wearing academic dress jumped in and drowned before he made it back to the bank.

“There was a massive emergency response after his friends noticed that he didn’t come out of the water, from the fire, search and rescue, ambulance and police services before they found the man.”

A University of Oxford spokesperson said the teenager’s name would not be disclosed out of respect for the family’s privacy.

They said: “The College has confirmed that a first year student has died in tragic circumstances.

“The College is in touch with the family and has been offering support to the student body.”