People should not use weight-loss drugs to shed weight in a bid to get “beach body ready” for the summer, a top NHS doctor has urged.

Anti-obesity drugs, such as Ozempic and Wegovy, should only be prescribed for those with severe obesity, type 2 diabetes or health problems as a result of their weight, say experts – with doctors just recommending them for those with a BMI over a certain rate.

Professor Steve Powis, national medical director of NHS England, warned of the “dangerous” complications the drugs can cause when “abused”.

He said: “We know these new drugs will be a powerful part of our arsenal dealing with obesity, but they should not be abused. Buying medication online without a doctor’s supervision can lead to complications and dangerous consequences.

“Drugs including Ozempic and Wegovy should only be used by people prescribed them for obesity or diabetes. I’m worried about reports that people are misusing them – they are not intended as a quick fix for people trying to get ‘beach body ready’.”

Le’Nise Brothers, a women’s health campaigner and nutritionist, told The Independent she is concerned about women abusing weight loss drugs.

She warned that a massive rise of content on TikTok pushing calorie restriction and quick weight and fat-loss methods is leading many women to be “incredibly focused on the way they look and pursue quick solutions for their summer holidays”.

“And this is why they are resorting to taking these weight loss pills,” she said. “It feels like the thinness of the eighties and nineties has been repackaged for today’s social media era.”

She said it was not for her to say whether those who take weight loss drugs have an eating disorder but that they could be experiencing body dysmorphia.

She added: “I don’t want to put everything on the effects of social media but if you think about how you can manipulate how you look through filters and face apps, this means there can be a disconnect between how they look in person and how they look on social media, and they can be looking for a quick fix.”

She warned young women are particularly susceptible to body image pressures as they are still developing their sense of self. Ms Brothers urged women and girls to find ways to accept their body as it is or to opt for healthy and sustainable ways to lose weight.

Her comments come as an accident and emergency doctor warned young women are being rushed to A&E due to experiencing potentially deadly complications after obtaining weight loss drugs from online pharmacies or beauty clinics.

A doctor, who asked to be anonymous, told Chemist and Druggist news outlet about an incident where a young girl took a weight loss drug from an online pharmacy and was rushed to A&E after experiencing life-threatening complications.

She arrived in A&E “feeling unwell, like she was going to pass out and couldn’t stand up” and was “really struggling to eat”, the doctor said.

The girl was not overweight and had obtained Wegovy from Boots Online Doctor, the doctor said, adding that she had “starvation ketoacidosis” so required “urgent treatment” and counselling about “the potential side effects that include death”.

Another patient had to go to intensive care after getting weight loss drugs and experiencing pancreatitis, the doctor added.

“In the last month or two, every time [they had] done a shift pretty much [they] had some patient who, to a lesser or greater degree, is having a complication from getting these weight loss drugs,” they said.

A spokesperson for Boots said: “The Boots Online Doctor Weight Loss service is for patients aged 18 and over who are worried that their weight is impacting their health to access prescription treatment to support with weight loss.

“Patients are required to complete an online consultation, which is reviewed by a Boots Online Doctor clinician to determine if treatment is appropriate. We have a number of safeguards in place to ensure Boots Online Doctor prescribes weight loss medication where clinically appropriate and in line with the product licence.”

The spokesperson said patients are required to submit a photo and ID, as well as answering questions on their medical and psychological history.

“Patients are only supplied with a prescription if they provide their GP’s details,” they said.

“Boots Online Doctor informs each patient’s GP of the prescription as an additional safety measure and may contact the patient’s GP if required. All patients receive follow-up care and support from Boots Online Doctor clinicians through the platform’s messaging function and clinicians may also call patients if required.”