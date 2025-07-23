Ozzy Osbourne’s bandmates and fans pay tribute: ‘You’re forever in my heart’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Black Sabbath fans, musicians and former bandmates have remembered Ozzy Osbourne following his death with messages including one of thanks to him for “bringing Birmingham together”.

The music superstar’s death at the age of 76 was announced in a statement to the PA news agency saying he was “with his family and surrounded by love”.

His Black Sabbath band mates – Terence “Geezer” Butler, Tony Iommi and Bill Ward – led tributes to Osbourne alongside fans from his home city of Birmingham, where he had taken to the stage as part of a reunion concert just weeks earlier.

Black Sabbath co-founder Iommi said it was “brilliant” to reunite with the band before Osbourne died, saying the singer “really wanted” to perform together again and “felt at home”.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “It is really a shock. It’s really hit me today to be honest, but yeah, a terrible shock.”

On their reunion concert two weeks ago, Iommi said: “It was brilliant to be with all the guys again… and it was brilliant for Ozzy because he really wanted to do that, you know, he felt at home there and it was really good for him.

“It was good for all of us, and lovely to be able to get together for a final thing. I mean, we didn’t realise it was going to be this final.”

Earlier this month, Osbourne took to the stage as part of the Black Sabbath reunion, telling thousands of heavy metal enthusiasts at Villa Park – a stone’s throw from where the band was formed in 1968 – that it was “so good to be on this stage” as he performed his last set from a large black throne.

Osbourne and his fellow original Black Sabbath members were the last to appear as part of the star-studded line-up for the Back to the Beginning concert.

The band’s bassist, Butler said he is “so glad” the band reunited with Osbourne one final time as he paid tribute to his long-time bandmate and friend, reflecting on their final performance together.

“Thanks for all those years – we had some great fun. 4 kids from Aston – who’d have thought, eh?” he captioned an Instagram post.

“So glad we got to do it one last time, back in Aston. Love you.”

Ward, Black Sabbath’s drummer, posted a photo of himself and Osbourne on X, writing: “Where will I find you now? In the memories, our unspoken embraces, our missed phone calls… no, you’re forever in my heart.”

Fans left tributes thanking Osbourne for “bringing Birmingham together” at the scene of a mural honouring the band in the city.

Dozens of bunches of flowers, candles and cards were left underneath Osbourne’s picture on the Navigation Street mural.

One tribute said: “There are no words, truly. Thank you for everything, for all the music, for the endless and timeless discography.

“You have touched millions, my whole life your music has played almost as if raising me.

“You’ve gave my family memories, a history of them, even recently at your last gig you bought us so much happiness, it’s unreal.”

Another simply read: “Thank you for bringing Birmingham together Ozzy.”

The producers and director of upcoming documentary Ozzy Osbourne: No Escape From Now, which began filming in early 2022 during the rocker’s recording sessions for his 13th studio album, and is set to air on Paramount+ later this year, also paid tribute to Osbourne.

Directed by Bafta award-winner Tania Alexander, the documentary is being produced by UK production house Echo Velvet in partnership with the Osbournes and MTV Entertainment Studios, with Phil Alexander one of the executive producers.

A statement from Tania and Phil Alexander, on behalf of Echo Velvet, said: “We are truly heartbroken to hear the news of Ozzy’s passing.

“Filming with him, Sharon, Aimee, Kelly and Jack for the last three-and-a-half years will always be a cherished and remarkable experience – largely because we got to regularly witness Ozzy’s indomitable spirit, his mischievous, irresistible grin and his masterful display of unique one-liners.”

Black Sabbath went on to become one of the most influential and successful metal bands of all time, selling more than 75 million albums worldwide, with hit songs including Paranoid, Changes and Iron Man.

The group were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2006 and Osbourne was added for a second time last year.

He rose to further fame alongside his wife Sharon – whom he married in 1982 and with whom he has three children, Aimee, Jack and Kelly – through their MTV reality TV series The Osbournes.

In 2020, Osbourne revealed he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, telling Good Morning America that it was discovered he had the neurodegenerative disorder after a fall.

He said: “I did my last show New Year’s Eve at The Forum. Then I had a bad fall. I had to have surgery on my neck, which screwed all my nerves and I found out that I have a mild form.”

He released his 12th studio album Ordinary Man in 2020, followed by Patient Number 9 in 2022, which went to number three and two in the UK charts, respectively.

A family statement released on Tuesday night said: “It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time.”