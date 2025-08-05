Ozzy Osbourne exhibition at Birmingham museum extended after public demand

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An Ozzy Osbourne exhibition at Birmingham Museum And Art Gallery has been extended to the end of 2025 because of “public demand”.

The 76-year-old Black Sabbath frontman, who had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2019, died July 22, reportedly of a heart attack.

Ozzy Osbourne: Working Class Hero was opened by Osbourne’s wife Sharon on June 25 to coincide with the band’s homecoming farewell concert at Villa Park on July 5.

Following his death, the museum hosted a civic book of condolence which closed on August 3 and will be presented to his family.

The free exhibition showcases Osbourne’s honours including Grammys, MTV awards and Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame accolades.

Zak Mensah and Sara Wajid, co-chief executives of Birmingham Museums Trust, said: “We are delighted to announce the extension of Ozzy Osbourne: Working Class Hero to the end of the year.

“The public response to the exhibition has been overwhelming so far, demonstrating the love and affection for Ozzy from the people of Birmingham and beyond.

“We would like to extend our gratitude to Sharon and the rest of the Osbourne family for allowing us to continue to display this exhibition as a fitting tribute to Ozzy’s life and legacy and to enable as many fans as possible to come and visit.”

Sam Watson, chairwoman of Central Bid Birmingham, which supports businesses in the city, said: “Central Bid is extremely proud as curator and sponsor of the exhibition, which gives fans the chance to connect with the life and legacy of someone who never forgot where he came from.

“The response from the public has been phenomenal, and it’s only right that the exhibition continues so even more people can pay tribute to Ozzy’s extraordinary life.”

Osbourne died just over two weeks after Black Sabbath were reunited barely two miles from where they first played together more than 50 years ago.

The Back to the Beginning benefit concert saw performances from the likes of Anthrax, Metallica, Yungblud and Guns N’ Roses.

Osbourne and his Black Sabbath bandmates – Terence “Geezer” Butler, Tony Iommi and Bill Ward, were the last to appear on stage as part of the star-studded line-up.

The group who formed in 1968 and were known for songs including War Pigs and Paranoid, were recently given the freedom of the city of Birmingham, which recognises people’s exceptional service to the city.

Osbourne, who also had a successful solo career, found a new legion of fans when he appeared in the 2000s reality TV series The Osbournes, starring alongside his wife Sharon and two youngest children, Kelly and Jack.

On Monday, Kelly thanked fans for their “support” days after the family joined the people of Birmingham in bidding farewell to the heavy metal vocalist in a procession that stopped at the Black Sabbath bench, which was covered in floral tributes and balloons.

Ozzy Osbourne: Working Class Hero, which was originally due to end on September 28, will now run until the end of 2025.