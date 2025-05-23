Brothers say morale high despite ‘achingly hard’ conditions on Pacific row

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Three Scottish brothers aiming to become the fastest people to row across the Pacific have said morale remains high despite “achingly hard” conditions, as they complete the first third of their record bid.

Ewan, Jamie, and Lachlan Maclean, from Edinburgh, are 40 days and some 2,700 nautical miles into their bid to row the 9,000 miles from Lima, Peru, to Sydney, Australia, without an engine, sail or support crew.

The trio expect to be on the water for a further 70-80 days, rowing shifts around the clock in their specially-designed 28ft carbon fibre boat, which is named Rose Emily in honour of their late sister, who was lost during pregnancy.

As well as battling 30ft waves and blistering temperatures, the brothers are regularly having to suppress thoughts of sharks as they dive into the water to clean the boat’s hull, in order to maximise their chances of setting a record time.

They are fuelling their journey with a diet of rehydrated meals, desalinated water, and the occasional square of chocolate “saved for emergencies”.

The siblings celebrated reaching the 35-day mark with a special supper of freshly-caught mahi-mahi marinated in lime and soy sauce, with Ewan saying they had “officially reached the middle of nowhere”.

The former Dyson engineer, who has spent much of the journey trying to repair a broken auto helm, went on: “It’s been a grind to get here – this row has been much tougher than any of us anticipated.

“If the auto helm issues don’t sort themselves, we might be out here for another 150 days.”

He said the brothers knew the row would be “monotonous”, having already completed a record-breaking Atlantic crossing in 2020, but that stretches of the current journey have felt like a “never-ending purgatory”.

Ewan said: “That being said, we’re incredibly lucky to be doing this, just so fortunate to have this incredible once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

“It’s type two fun, but that’s still fun.

“The messages we’ve received from home have kept us going through our hardest points and morale is very high right now. We’re doing it.”

Lachlan, who is due to celebrate his birthday on June 9, said despite the trio being “not great” at being uncomfortable, they were “naive enough to start and stubborn enough to finish”.

He said: “We’ve had dolphins surfing off the bow, whales breaching metres from the boat, and waves soaking everything just as we get dry.

“It’s brutal, brilliant, and bizarre in equal measure. Sometimes the lows are unavoidable, but they always pass. Looking for the positives goes a long way out here.

“Would I get off the boat tomorrow if I could? Genuinely, I don’t think I would.

“Even though it’s been achingly hard, we’re drawn to what lies in the uncharted waters beyond 35 days at sea.”

The brothers have distracted themselves from discomforts including salt sores, mental fog and rowing blisters with music sessions and tending to a miniature lettuce garden planted in a Tupperware box.

Jamie said it is the “little things” that keep them going.

“At times it’s tough. Same weather. Same food. Same crap rowing. Same crap company. Terrible sleep,” he said.

“Then do it again. And again. And again, I’ve found solace inside my Tupperware box. I’ve always enjoyed the process of planting things.

“Time will tell if we see any life from this odd-looking lunch box, but it’s been a welcome distraction to the afternoon slump.

“Fishing has been another highlight and I daydream of tuna steaks and a crisp, fresh side salad.”

The Rare Whisky 101 Pacific Row aims to raise more than £1 million for The Maclean Foundation, a clean water charity the brothers launched with their father Charles following their 2020 record journey.