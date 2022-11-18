Paddington Bears left in memory of the Queen pictured exploring Buckingham Palace

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Paddington Bears that were left in memory of the Queen have been photographed exploring Buckingham Palace before they are given to children in need.

The toys will be donated to families by the Queen Consort at a special “teddy bears picnic” at Barnado’s Nursery in Bow, London next week.

A video, posted by the Royal Family on social media, showed how the bears have been collected, sorted, and cleaned after they were left at royal gates after the Queen’s death.

The Queen Consort will attend a special teddy bears picnic at a Barnardo's Nursery in Bow (AP)

A Paddington bear on the Grand Staircase at Buckingham Palace in London (AP)

Paddington Bear toys with a cup of tea and a marmalade sandwich in the Morning Room at Clarence House (AP)

The bears enjoyed “some light reading at Clarence House” and “explored the Buckingham Palace state rooms”, the video said.

Camilla will hand out some of the 1,000 toys to children supported by the charity Barnado’s, which she is the patron of.

Camilla will be joined at the event by actor Hugh Bonneville (PA)

Paddington Bear explores Buckingham Palace (AP)

The toys will be delivered to the tea party next Thursday in a convoy of electric taxis. Camilla will be joined at the event by actor Hugh Bonneville and daughter of Paddington author Michael Bond, Karen Jankel.

The other bears will be given to children around the country.

“They are excited to join their new homes soon,” the video said.