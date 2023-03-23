Jump to content

80 firefighters tackle Paddington hotel fire in central London

Rich Booth
Thursday 23 March 2023 19:54
(London Fire Brigade)

Dozens of firefighters battled to control a blaze at a five-storey hotel in central London.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) were called to the scene on Craven Road near Paddington railway station at 4.41pm on Thursday.

Half of the hotel’s ground floor was ablaze at the peak of the fire and neighbouring properties were evacuated, fire chiefs said.

(PA)

The cause of the blaze is not known.

LFB said 10 fire engines, including a fire rescue unit and a 32-metre turntable ladder, are at the scene.

Crews from Paddington, Kensington, North Kensington, Euston and other nearby stations were called out.

Road closures are in place and LFB has asked the public to avoid the area.

A spokesperson said there were no reports of any injuries.

Fire crews had the fire controlled by 6.39pm, they said.

Breaking story: more follows

