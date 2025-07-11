Want to get paid £70,000 to move to a remote island? Here’s how - but there’s a catch
Ever dreamed of living on a remote island? Well, you could get paid £70,000 (€84,000) to do it.
The Irish government is paying individuals to refurbish a property on one of the country’s remote offshore islands.
Part of the “Our Living Islands” policy the initiative aims to boost the population of remote communities off the West Coast of Ireland.
Anyone can apply and you do not need to be an Irish citizen to benefit.
Properties up for grabs are located on islands such as Aran Islands, Clare Island, Dursey, Inishturk, Inishbofin and Bere, all boasting rugged coastlines, breathtaking views and individual charm.
In total there are 23 inhabited offshore islands that qualify for the scheme. As of 2016, these islands had a combined population of just 2,734.
But there’s a catch, the properties up for grabs on these islands are derelict or vacant and will need major renovations.
The 10-year national policy, which launched in 2023, aims to improve infrastructure and housing.
Several Italian towns also make use of a similar scheme that sees vacant properties sold for €1. It’s resulted in headlines about crumbling villas and fixer-upper failures since it started in 2017.
Croatia and France have also launched schemes to help renovate derelict remote homes, but with the caveat that you will need to make it your home.
In Japan, some countryside homes are sold for ¥1 or even for free in auction in hopes of boosting dwindling populations.
However, applicants in Ireland can receive as much as €84,000 to refurbish the derelict properties into a residential home. But the grant is not for holidays homes and short-term rentals.
The Vacant Property Refurbishment Grant to refurbish vacant properties starts at €50,000 and an extra €20,000 is on offer to refurbish derelict properties.
On the qualifying islands, the scheme can offer people €60,000 for the refurbishment of a vacant property, or up to €84,000 where the property is also derelict.
However, to benefit from the scheme there is some criteria to meet. The island property needs to be vacant or derelict and built before 2007. It also needs to have been unoccupied for at least two years.
The grant money can be used to do up the property and live in it or rent it out, but this must be done for a minimum of 10 years from the date of payment of the grant to avoid paying the grant back.
If someone decides to sell the property in the first five years of receiving the grant they will need to reimburse the local authority.
The Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage said as of the end of March this year, a total of 35 island applications under the Vacant Property Refurbishment Grant have been received by relevant local authorities, with 22 approved.
