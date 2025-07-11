Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ever dreamed of living on a remote island? Well, you could get paid £70,000 (€84,000) to do it.

The Irish government is paying individuals to refurbish a property on one of the country’s remote offshore islands.

Part of the “Our Living Islands” policy the initiative aims to boost the population of remote communities off the West Coast of Ireland.

Anyone can apply and you do not need to be an Irish citizen to benefit.

Properties up for grabs are located on islands such as Aran Islands, Clare Island, Dursey, Inishturk, Inishbofin and Bere, all boasting rugged coastlines, breathtaking views and individual charm.

open image in gallery The Aran Islands is one location derelict properties quality for the scheme ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

In total there are 23 inhabited offshore islands that qualify for the scheme. As of 2016, these islands had a combined population of just 2,734.

But there’s a catch, the properties up for grabs on these islands are derelict or vacant and will need major renovations.

The 10-year national policy, which launched in 2023, aims to improve infrastructure and housing.

Several Italian towns also make use of a similar scheme that sees vacant properties sold for €1. It’s resulted in headlines about crumbling villas and fixer-upper failures since it started in 2017.

Croatia and France have also launched schemes to help renovate derelict remote homes, but with the caveat that you will need to make it your home.

open image in gallery Mussomeli, Sicily sells properties as part of the scheme ( Getty/iStock )

In Japan, some countryside homes are sold for ¥1 or even for free in auction in hopes of boosting dwindling populations.

However, applicants in Ireland can receive as much as €84,000 to refurbish the derelict properties into a residential home. But the grant is not for holidays homes and short-term rentals.

The Vacant Property Refurbishment Grant to refurbish vacant properties starts at €50,000 and an extra €20,000 is on offer to refurbish derelict properties.

On the qualifying islands, the scheme can offer people €60,000 for the refurbishment of a vacant property, or up to €84,000 where the property is also derelict.

However, to benefit from the scheme there is some criteria to meet. The island property needs to be vacant or derelict and built before 2007. It also needs to have been unoccupied for at least two years.

The grant money can be used to do up the property and live in it or rent it out, but this must be done for a minimum of 10 years from the date of payment of the grant to avoid paying the grant back.

If someone decides to sell the property in the first five years of receiving the grant they will need to reimburse the local authority.

The Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage said as of the end of March this year, a total of 35 island applications under the Vacant Property Refurbishment Grant have been received by relevant local authorities, with 22 approved.