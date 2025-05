Starmer calls for calm amid ‘rising tensions’ between India and Pakistan

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer called for India and Pakistan to take steps to ease the “rising tensions” following exchanges of fire in Kashmir.

The Prime Minister said the UK was encouraging “dialogue, de-escalation and the protection of civilians”.

Pakistan has described Delhi’s missile attacks as an “act of war” and responded with shelling on the Indian side of the line of control.

At least 26 people, including a child, are reported to have died in the missile strikes which came in retaliation to last month’s massacre of tourists in the Indian part of Kashmir.

Pakistan responded with shelling – killing seven civilians according to Indian police and medics – and claimed to have shot down Indian fighter jets.

At Prime Minister’s Questions, Sir Keir said: “Rising tensions between India and Pakistan will be of serious concern for many across Britain.

“We are engaging urgently with both countries as well as other international partners, encouraging dialogue, de-escalation and the protection of civilians.”

The Foreign Office has updated its travel advice for the region, warning against all travel within 10 kilometres of the India-Pakistan border and 10 miles of the line of control, the de facto border that divides disputed Kashmir.

In a separate statement, Foreign Secretary David Lammy called for India and Pakistan to “show restraint and engage in direct dialogue to find a swift, diplomatic path forward”.

Mr Lammy said he had “made clear to my counterparts in India and Pakistan that if this escalates further, nobody wins”.

He added: “The UK was clear in its condemnation of the horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam last month. We need all sides to work urgently to see regional stability restored and ensure protection of civilians.”

Former prime minister Rishi Sunak backed India’s right to retaliate after the terrorist attack.

He said: “No nation should have to accept terrorist attacks being launched against it from land controlled by another country.

“India is justified in striking terrorist infrastructure. There can be no impunity for terrorists.”

The escalation in the conflict between the two nuclear-armed powers follows last month’s massacre, which New Delhi has blamed Pakistan for.

Islamabad has denied responsibility for the attack by armed militants near Pahalgam.