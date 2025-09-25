Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A legal challenge over the proscription of Palestine Action as a terror group is not “exceptional” and should not be heard at the High Court, lawyers for the Home Office have argued.

The group’s founder Huda Ammori is taking legal action after the decision by the then home secretary Yvette Cooper to proscribe Palestine Action as a terrorist organisation, making support or membership of the group a criminal offence, punishable by up to 14 years in prison.

According to campaign group Defend Our Juries, more than 1,600 people have been arrested since the ban came into effect on 5 July.

Ms Ammori was cleared by Mr Justice Chamberlain to challenge the ban in court after he found that two arguments put forward on her behalf were “reasonably arguable”.

open image in gallery Yvette Cooper announced the ban in July when she was home secretary ( PA )

At a hearing on Thursday, barristers for the Home Office said Ms Ammori could bring her legal challenge to the home secretary and then to the Proscribed Organisations Appeal Commission (POAC), rather than to the High Court for a “judicial review”.

However, this was countered by her lawyer Raza Husain KC, who told the court: “It is the court, not the parliament, who is the guardian of the rule of law. The judicial review is a constitutional practice.”

The case is due to be heard at a three-day hearing in November, but the Home Office has been given the green light to challenge Mr Justice Chamberlain’s decision.

Sir James Eadie KC, for the Home Office, told the Court of Appeal in written submissions that proscription is a “pre-emptive mechanism designed to degrade the structures and capabilities of an organisation” and a “strong executive measure, which has immediate practical consequences”.

SirJames added that the type of High Court challenge set to be heard in late November is “a remedy of last resort” and that Mr Justice Chamberlain was wrong to grant permission.

“There is nothing exceptional about the respondent’s case that justifies allowing her to avoid the statutory scheme,” he said.

open image in gallery Palestine Action protesters outside the Royal Courts of Justice on the Strand ( PA )

He added: “It would require an exceptional case before judicial review would cut in.”

Ms Cooper announced plans to ban Palestine Action days after the group claimed responsibility for a stunt in which two Voyager planes were damaged at RAF Brize Norton on 20 June. Speaking on 23 June, she said that the vandalism of the two planes, which police said had caused an estimated £7m of damage, was “disgraceful”.

Ms Ammori lost a High Court bid to temporarily block the ban from coming into effect in early July, and the Court of Appeal later dismissed a bid to appeal against that decision less than two hours before the ban came into force on 5 July.

But following a hearing on 21 July, Mr Justice Chamberlain ruled on 30 July that Ms Ammori could go ahead with her legal challenge, finding that it could be argued that the ban “amounts to a disproportionate interference” in her rights to freedom of expression and freedom of assembly.

open image in gallery Police officers at the protest after the ban came into effect ( PA )

The judge ruled that a second argument, that Ms Cooper had failed to consult Palestine Action “in breach of natural justice”, could also go to a full hearing.

The Court of Appeal was also told that Mr Justice Chamberlain’s finding that a POAC appeal would be unlikely to be heard before next summer, compared with the High Court challenge now due in November, was “unevidenced and wrong”.

Mr Husain, for Ms Ammori, said the High Court judge had “rightly” found that the POAC was not the only place in which challenges against similar bans could be heard, and that it “was not a suitable alternative remedy”.

He added that it was “at least arguable” that Ms Cooper had not acted for national security reasons, but for other, “improper” purposes, and that Ms Ammori should be able to challenge the Home Office over potentially failing to properly consider the discriminatory effect against Palestinians or people who support Palestine.

The hearing before Lady Chief Justice Baroness Carr, Lord Justice Lewis and Lord Justice Edis is due to conclude on Thursday.