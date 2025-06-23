Who are Palestine Action and why is the UK government banning them?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The pro-Palestine activist group that broke into an Oxfordshire RAF base to spray-paint military planes is set to be proscribed as a terrorist group under Home Office proposals.

Formed in 2020, Palestine Action has conducted a series of direct action protests over the past five years, largely against arms manufacturers operating in the UK and selling weapons to Israel.

Home secretary Yvette Cooper is understood to have decided to proscribe the group following its latest action, effectively branding it a terrorist organisation. This would make it illegal to become a member of Palestine Action or solicit support for it.

A spokesperson for Palestine Action said: "When our government fails to uphold their moral and legal obligations, it is the responsibility of ordinary citizens to take direct action."

open image in gallery Pro-Palestinian activists broke into RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire (Palestine Action/PA) ( Palestine Action )

A protest was planned in central London for Monday in response to the fallout, which Met Police chief Mark Rowley said he is “shocked and frustrated” by. The commissioner added that he believed the action in support of Palestine Action already goes “beyond what most would see as legitimate protest."

What else has Palestine Action done in the past?

Palestine Action was established on 30 July 2020 after a group of activists broke into and spray-painted the interior of Elbit Systems’ UK headquarters in London.

The defence contractor has continued to be the main target of Palestine Action’s protests since its formation. Based in Israel Elbit Systems is the country’s largest weapons manufacturer. It supplies the majority of the drones and land-based equipment used by the Israeli military.

In the UK, Elbit has multiple UK subsidiaries which operate across 16 sites across the country, with 680 employees. Its latest new site is a manufacturing and development facility in Bristol, opened in 2023.

On 19 May 2021 four members of Palestine Action dressed in boilers suits climbed onto the roof of an Elbit-owned drone factory in Leicester. The action was taken in response to a period of unrest in May of that year, in which 256 Palestinians and 17 Israelis were killed.

open image in gallery Home secretary Yvette Cooper is understood to have decided to proscribe Palestine Action ( House of Commons )

Similar occupations have been carried out at Elbit-owned sites in Bristol, Oldham and Tamworth.

In April 2024, the group targeted Somerset County Hall, a Grade II-listed building owned by Somerset council, by splashing it with red paint. This was in response to the local authority leasing a building to Elbit near Bristol.

This site was targeted by Palestine Action for the 17th time in March 2025, with four of the groups members using a cherry picker to damage the building. One used a sledgehammer on a rope to smash windows while others spray painted the building.

In June 2025, activists from the group damaged two planes at RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire by using repurposed fire extinguishers to spray red paint into their turbine engines and cause further damage with crowbars.

Palestine Action say its members did this due to flights that leave the site daily for Akrotiri in Cyprus, the site of a base used for military operations in Gaza and across the Middle East.

A spokesperson for the group said: “By putting the planes out of service, activists have interrupted Britain’s direct participation in the commission of genocide and war crimes across the Middle East.”