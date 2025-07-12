Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Officers have carried demonstrators into police vans as 42 people were arrested at a protest against Palestine Action being designated as a terrorist group.

Groups gathered in central London on Saturday for the second week in a row to protest the decision ban the direct-action group.

It comes after the Metropolitan Police arrested 29 people for a similar demonstration last weekend.

Two small groups sat at the steps of the Mahatma Gandhi and Nelson Mandela statues shortly after 1pm in Parliament Square for the demonstration, organised by campaign group Defend Our Juries, and received a brief round of applause.

The individuals then wrote “I oppose genocide, I support Palestine Action” with black markers on pieces of cardboard and silently held the signs aloft, surrounded by Metropolitan Police officers.

Police carried away at least two of the protesters lying in front of the Gandhi statue and carried them through crowds to waiting police vans.

Others were led away from the statues by officers into police vans parked around the square.

Other officers were seen searching the protesters bags and taking their ID cards. Some demonstrators could be seen lying on top of each other while police held their handmade signs.

The force confirmed 41 people had been arrested on suspicion of supporting a proscribed terror group and one person for common assault.

More demonstrations were due to take place in London, as well as in Manchester, Cardiff and Londonderry, Northern Ireland, on Saturday, the campaign group said.

People take part in a protest in Parliament Square, London, to call for de-proscription of Palestine Action (James Manning/PA) ( PA Wire )

Before the protest, Scotland Yard said that officers will act where criminal offences, including support of proscribed groups or organisations, are committed.

The force added that this includes “chanting, wearing clothing or displaying articles such as flags, signs or logos”.

The terror group designation means that membership of, or support for, Palestine Action is a criminal offence punishable by up to 14 years in prison.

The move to ban the organisation came after two Voyager aircraft were damaged at RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire on 20 June in an incident claimed by Palestine Action which caused an estimated £7 million worth of damage.

Home secretary Yvette Cooper announced plans to proscribe Palestine Action, saying that the vandalism of the planes was “disgraceful” and the group had a “long history of unacceptable criminal damage”.