Palestine Action activists cleared of aggravated burglary at Israeli factory

Six Palestine Action activists have been cleared of committing aggravated burglary over a break-in at an Israel-based defence firm’s UK site.

Charlotte Head, 29, Samuel Corner, 23, Leona Kamio, 30, Fatema Zainab Rajwani, 21, Zoe Rogers, 22, and Jordan Devlin, 31, faced trial at Woolwich Crown Court over allegations they used or threatened unlawful violence and used sledgehammers as weapons after a prison van was driven into Elbit Systems’ Bristol factory.

Prosecutors said the six defendants, whose trial began in November, were members of the now-banned group Palestine Action.

All six were acquitted of aggravated burglary and jurors found Ms Rajwani, Ms Rogers and Mr Devlin not guilty of violent disorder.

The jury deliberated for 36 hours and 34 minutes, but could not reach a verdict for charges of criminal damage against all six defendants.

No verdict was reached in the allegation that Mr Corner, 23, inflicted grievous bodily harm on Police Sergeant Kate Evans, or on the charges of violent disorder against Ms Head, Mr Corner, and Ms Kamio.

open image in gallery Elbit Systems UK manufactures defence technology equipment and is a UK-registered company whose parent company is based in Israel ( Reuters )

The six activists hugged each other in the dock as a dozen of their supporters cheered from the public gallery above.

Footage played to jurors showed the six wearing red jumpsuits during the demonstration in the early hours of August 6, 2024.

Prosecutors said the six tried to “cause as much damage as possible and obtain information about the company”.

In body-worn footage from one of the security guards, shown to jurors, three of the defendants approached him and shouted at him to “f*** off”, with one holding a lighted flare and two others brandishing sledgehammers.

All of the defendants except Mr Devlin gave evidence, telling jurors they had entered the factory without permission and damaged Elbit’s equipment, including computers and drones.

They told jurors the sledgehammers were solely for destroying property and were not “in any circumstances intended to injure security staff”.

The court heard the defendants had not planned to use violence in the action.

At around 3.30am on August 6 2024, Ms Head, a charity worker, drove a prison van into the site’s perimeter fence and then used the vehicle “as a battering ram” to get into the factory, their trial heard.

open image in gallery Protesters were outside the Old Bailey as the accused appeared in court charged with aggravated burglary, criminal damage and violent disorder ( PA )

In what Ms Head called “the craziest 20 minutes of my life”, the six carried out their action before being arrested by police.

Prosecutors alleged that as security guards tried to stop the activists, the guards were sworn at and told to leave, had sledgehammers swung at them and were whipped, while one was sprayed with a foam fire extinguisher.

Rajiv Menon KC, defending, said they had not expected security guards to enter the factory during their action, adding the defendants were “completely out of their depth”.

The trial heard the defendants “genuinely believed” their demonstration at the factory would help the Palestinian cause in Gaza.

While the jury was in retirement, the court heard posters had been put up on bus stops and lampposts near the building which said: “The jury decide not the judge,” “Jury equity is when a jury acquits someone on moral grounds,” and: “Jurors can give a not guilty verdict even when they believe a defendant has broken the law.”

The prosecution said it was aware of the signs being put up in public places during the trial which set out the principle of “jury equity” – the capacity of a jury to return a verdict according to conscience – and that police had been taking the posters down.

“The way that we have been dealing with it is asking the local police to remove them from bus stops, lampposts, but they keep reappearing,” Deanna Heer KC told the judge.

One juror sent an email to the court flagging they had seen the displays, saying it seemed someone was “trying to influence the jury and their decisions”.