Pro-Palestine demonstrators accused of antisemitism after protesting outside Fiddler on the Roof
‘Targeting a symbol of Jewish culture shows that these people hate Jews,’ claimed one commentator
Pro-Palestinian protesters have been accused of antisemitism after demonstrating outside a performance of Fiddler on the Roof in London.
A video shared on social media shows protesters holding Palestinian flags and accusing theatregoers at a cafe next to Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre of “Zionism”.
The play is not about Israel but instead tells the story of a Jewish man preserving his family’s traditions in a village in imperial Russia at the turn of the 20th century.
The performance on Monday went ahead as planned after the protest at the cafe.
First look at #FiddlerOnTheRoof on stage 👀🎻— Open Air Theatre (@OpenAirTheatre) August 5, 2024
Book now: https://t.co/KZFRjRe0L9
📸@brennerphotos pic.twitter.com/beS32uuah5
A Twitter/X user, who identified themselves as Jewish, wrote: “Presumed it was an Israeli theatre company but it’s not. If this is what it looks like, this needs stamping out right now – we cannot be having this.”
There was a pro-Palestinian protest in the foyer of a production of Fiddler on the Roof at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre tonight. Presumed it was an Israeli theatre company but it's not.— Marlon Solomon (@supergutman) August 5, 2024
If this is what it looks like, this needs stamping out right now - we cannot be having this pic.twitter.com/qhdLRHexef
A second Twitter/X user referenced the widespread anti-Muslim demonstrations taking place across the UK in the wake of last week’s Stockport stabbings and said the incident should receive a similar level of condemnation.
“This is a performance of Fiddler on the Roof,” they wrote alongside footage of the protesters. “So, if you’re busy condemning racist demonstrations, but not this, & you don’t think they should be prosecuted, stop preening yourself. You’re happy with racism – it’s only the target that you worry about.”
This is a performance of Fiddler on the Roof.— Simon Myerson KC 🎗️ (@SCynic1) August 5, 2024
So, if you’re busy condemning racist demonstrations, but not this, & you don’t think they should be prosecuted, stop preening yourself.
You’re happy with racism – It’s only the target that you worry about.
pic.twitter.com/cyOFdoEuQ3
The Combat Antisemitism Movement added: “Pro-Palestinian protest at a performance of Fiddler on the Roof in London tonight.
“The play has nothing to do with Israel. It has nothing to do with Zionism. Targeting a symbol of Jewish culture shows that these people hate Jews.”
🚩 Pro-Palestinian protest at a performance of Fiddler on the Roof in London tonight.— Combat Antisemitism Movement (@CombatASemitism) August 5, 2024
The play has nothing to do with Israel. It has nothing to do with Zionism.
Targeting a symbol of Jewish culture shows that these people hate Jews. pic.twitter.com/zWOs1fua7t
Dave Rich, head of policy at the Community Security Trust, said: “Fiddler On The Roof isn’t just a Jewish musical: it’s the family story of most Jewish families in this country. Holding an anti-Israel protest there is pure antisemitism.”
A spokesperson for Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre said: “The videos that emerged on social media were exchanges that did not take place at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre. Last night’s performance went ahead as planned.”
The Metropolitan Police was approached for comment.
