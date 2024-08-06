Support truly

Pro-Palestinian protesters have been accused of antisemitism after demonstrating outside a performance of Fiddler on the Roof in London.

A video shared on social media shows protesters holding Palestinian flags and accusing theatregoers at a cafe next to Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre of “Zionism”.

The play is not about Israel but instead tells the story of a Jewish man preserving his family’s traditions in a village in imperial Russia at the turn of the 20th century.

The performance on Monday went ahead as planned after the protest at the cafe.

A Twitter/X user, who identified themselves as Jewish, wrote: “Presumed it was an Israeli theatre company but it’s not. If this is what it looks like, this needs stamping out right now – we cannot be having this.”

A second Twitter/X user referenced the widespread anti-Muslim demonstrations taking place across the UK in the wake of last week’s Stockport stabbings and said the incident should receive a similar level of condemnation.

“This is a performance of Fiddler on the Roof,” they wrote alongside footage of the protesters. “So, if you’re busy condemning racist demonstrations, but not this, & you don’t think they should be prosecuted, stop preening yourself. You’re happy with racism – it’s only the target that you worry about.”

The Combat Antisemitism Movement added: “Pro-Palestinian protest at a performance of Fiddler on the Roof in London tonight.

“The play has nothing to do with Israel. It has nothing to do with Zionism. Targeting a symbol of Jewish culture shows that these people hate Jews.”

Dave Rich, head of policy at the Community Security Trust, said: “Fiddler On The Roof isn’t just a Jewish musical: it’s the family story of most Jewish families in this country. Holding an anti-Israel protest there is pure antisemitism.”

A spokesperson for Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre said: “The videos that emerged on social media were exchanges that did not take place at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre. Last night’s performance went ahead as planned.”

The Metropolitan Police was approached for comment.