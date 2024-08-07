Pro-Palestine protest at children’s theatre show sparks backlash

Support truly

A pro-Palestine protest that took place ahead of a children’s theatre show in London has sparked fury from parents who say it left their children terrified.

Families with young children were settling in to enjoy the performance at New Wimbledon Theatre when members of the group “Parents for Palestine” stormed into the venue.

The unexpected interruption left children “crying their eyes out” as protestors ran onto the stage and unfurled a banner detailing their cause.

Parents in attendance have now hit out at the group, who were escorted from the theatre, for protesting in an inappropriate location.

One parent of an autistic child said the protest had a particularly negative effect on her daughter during what was meant to be an enjoyable experience.

The parent, identified only as Rose by the MailOnline , said: “We’re sitting there getting ready for the show and then there’s this lady with a mask over her face and then she starts chanting.

“And then after that I see bug banner drops from the top of the theatre and then from that everything is just disrupted.

“There are parents with their children next to me and their kids are crying their eyes out cause it’s quite scary.”

People have shown solidarity with the Palestinian people in the UK. Pictured here are those taking part in a pro-Palestine march in central London organised by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign. ( PA Wire )

The concerned parent, who admitted to experiencing anxiety during the protest, added: “You can do peaceful protest but this isn’t the way. Why would you do this at a kids’ show?

“The children do not need to know this, this is not an appropriate time.”

Rose said that the performance went ahead despite the initial interruption.

“Two wrongs don’t make a right. What’s happening in Palestine is very sad yes but then you don’t come to a children’s show and do that,” she said.

“You have come to upset children and for what? You’re not going to change anything because the children don’t understand.”

According to the parent, theatregoers contacted the police about the protest and said it resulted in “a large police presence” outside.

There was reportedly a large police presence outside the theatre. ( PA )

This comes after a similar pro-Palestine protest took place ahead of a London performance of Fiddler on the Roof on Monday.

It similarly sparked fury from theatregoers, who described the actions of the protestors in a nearby café as antisemitic as it is a play about Jewish cultural traditions and not Israel.

A Twitter/X user wrote: “Presumed it was an Israeli theatre company but it’s not. If this is what it looks like, this needs stamping out right now – we cannot be having this.”

Parents for Palestine told The Independent: “This was a brief and peaceful protest, carried out by parents, carers and their children, asking the Science Museum to drop its sponsorship deal with Adani Green Energy, a subsidiary of the Adani Group.”

They subsequently accused the group of supplying arms to Israel.

The Metropolitan Police told The Independent: “Police were called at about 16:35hrs on Tuesday, 6 August to reports of a small protest on The Broadway, SW19.

“Officers attended. The group dispersed approximately 30 minutes later. There were no arrests.”

The Independent has reached out to the New Wimbledon Theatre, the Science Museum and Adani Group for comment.