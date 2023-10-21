Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as thousands of Palestinian supporters are expected to gather in London and converge on Downing Street on Saturday 21 October as diplomatic efforts intensify to allow access for humanitarian aid to Gaza and secure the release of hostages.

The Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt was opened this morning to allow an aid convoy into the besieged territory.

Foreign secretary James Cleverly said it was a “lifeline” for those suffering in Gaza, but added the opening of the crossing could not be a one-off event.

Late on Friday, it was confirmed by Israel that Hamas had freed an American woman and her teenage daughter who had been held hostage in the Gaza Strip – the first such release from among around 200 people the militant group abducted during its 7 October rampage through southern Israel.

As the situation in the Middle East continues to unfold, the Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC) has said it expects 200,000 people to join what it claims will be the “biggest march for Palestinian rights in British history” on Saturday in London.