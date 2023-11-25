Police to hand pro-Palestine protesters leaflets for ‘clarity’ on potential crimes

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tens of thousands are expected to gather in London for the latest pro-Palestinian demonstration calling for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza.

Around 1,500 officers will be deployed for the protest, which comes amid a temporary truce in the Israel-Hamas conflict and the release of 24 hostages by Hamas in exchange for 39 Palestinians held by Israel.

Around 100,000 people are expected to march on Saturday from Park Lane to Whitehall.

Organisers rejected the label of “hate march” deployed by Mrs Braverman before she was sacked by Rishi Sunak, after a previous rally on Armistice Day saw scenes of violent disorder when far-right protesters clashed with officers.

The Met said that officers would be handing out leaflets to provide “absolute clarity” on what will be deemed an offence.

Deputy assistant commissioner Ade Adelekan said: “This sets out that anyone who is racist or incites hatred against any group should expect to be arrested. As should anyone who supports Hamas or any other banned organisation.”

Officers are expected to share these leaflets across the route of the march (Metropolitan Police)

Organisers Stop the War coalition said that such a measure was “intrusive”, but asked anyone attending to avoid “any actions that might leave you or others around you open to arrest”.

“We ask that all attending our marches respect these clear anti-racist principles, including in any signs or placards they choose to bring to the march,” the group said in a statement.

A 90-minute march organised by the charity Campaign Against Antisemitism is also due to take place on Sunday, with around 40,000-50,000 people expected to attend.

New Home Secretary James Cleverly said that he expected the Met to address the concerns from the Jewish community.

“What we saw over the last few weeks is the Jewish community in the UK telling us over and over and over again they felt vulnerable,” he told The Times.

Thousands are expected to march as part of an anti-semitism protest on Sunday (AFP via Getty Images)

“The police have to respond to that. In the conversations I have had with senior police officers in the Met and more broadly and in the conversation I had with the mayor of London I’ve made clear it is my expectation that they address those concerns.”

Foreign Secretary David Cameron used a two-day trip to the region to warn Benjamin Netanyahu’s government that Israel’s long-term security depends on the Palestinians also being able to live in “peace and stability and security”.

He told the BBC: “Ultimately, there won’t be long-term safety and security and stability for Israel unless there is long-term safety, security and stability for the Palestinian people.”

Among those released by Hamas on Friday were 13 Israelis who had been held in the Gaza Strip since the militant group staged a raid on Israel nearly seven weeks ago.

They are the first of 50 people to be released from Gaza during a four-day truce that began on Friday. The freed Israeli hostages included eight women – six in their 70s and 80s – and three children.

Israel also confirmed that it had released 39 Palestinians from prisons, including women and children, as part of the agreement.