Minister rejects MPs’ calls for UK to push ahead with Palestinian recognition

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The UK Government has rejected calls to join France in preparing to recognise the state of Palestine within months.

Foreign Office minister Hamish Falconer said he informed Palestinian Authority prime minister Mohammad Mustafa that the UK’s “responsibility is for the reality of the situation on the ground” and the “practical viability” of a Palestinian state.

He added the UK wants to make a “practical contribution” to a two-state solution but noted other countries who have already recognised a Palestinian state have “not called it into existence”.

French president Emmanuel Macron earlier this month said France must move towards formal recognition of a Palestinian state and “we will do so in the coming months”.

Labour MP Dame Emily Thornberry, who chairs the Foreign Affairs Committee, told the Commons: “Does my honourable friend agree that now is the time to take the next serious step which is to finally recognise the state of Palestine and perhaps the best time to do that might be alongside the French in New York in June?”

Foreign Office minister Hamish Falconer replied: “The question of recognition is obviously one that is raised repeatedly in this House, our position remains the same.

“We do wish to recognise a Palestinian state, we wish to do so as a contribution to a two-state solution and we will make a judgment about when the best moment is to try and make the fullest possible contribution.

“Because as I said to the Palestinian prime minister this morning, our responsibility is for the reality of the situation on the ground, the practical viability of a Palestinian state.

“Of course there are other states that have taken a different position from the UK Government and chosen to recognise a Palestinian state.

“That has not called it into existence.

“Our job in the British Government is to make a practical contribution to a two-state solution and that is how we intend to approach this issue.”

Liberal Democrat international development spokeswoman Monica Harding also called on the minister to push forward efforts to recognise a Palestinian state.

She said: “Following yesterday’s meeting, will the Government now take this vital step and will it commit to working with international partners, like France, in issuing a joint recognition?”

The remarks came during a statement on the visit of Mr Mustafa to the UK as the Government announced a £101 million funding package for the occupied territories.

Shadow foreign secretary Dame Priti Patel said there “clearly cannot be any future for Hamas” as she questioned how the UK Government would help develop a strategy to remove the “terrorist Hamas regime” in Gaza.

She said: “On the question of recognition of a Palestinian state, the Government’s approach is incoherent and the MOU (memorandum of understanding) provides no clarity on the long-term intentions, conditions or timing when this could happen.”

Dame Priti added: “We’re not at the point of recognition now and that recognition cannot be the start of the process.”

Mr Falconer, in his reply, said: “The British Government sees the Palestinian Authority as a vital partner that must go through reform.

“The new prime minister has shown leadership on that reform agenda and has made progress on a range of issues.”

He described the Palestinian Authority as the “vital partner for peace”, adding: “One of the most important things we can do is ensure that there is a serious and credible alternative to Hamas and that must be the Palestinian Authority.”

Conservative former home secretary Suella Braverman said: “Given that the horrific October 7th attacks were perpetrated by Hamas, that hostages still remain in captivity in Gaza, but that those attacks were also carried out with the support and participation of many Gazans, and that there were senior Palestinian Authority diplomats who openly celebrated those attacks, doesn’t the minister think that unilaterally recognising Palestinian statehood at this moment would constitute a reward for terrorism, rather than the fruit of peaceful negotiation?”

Mr Falconer said anyone who was linked to the Hamas attack on Israel cannot be involved in the future of Gaza.

MPs backed the recognition of the state of Palestine alongside Israel in a symbolic vote in the Commons in October 2014.

Conservative MP Martin Vickers (Brigg and Immingham), who supported the 2014 motion, said: “Since then governments have come and gone and thousands of lives on both sides have been lost.

“The minister said a few minutes ago that he couldn’t go into the full details, I’m sure it would be helpful to members across the House if not today, then in the very future he would come to the House and give a detailed analysis of what needs to change before recognition could take place.”

Mr Falconer said: “I’m confident when I say to (him), I will be back in this House to talk about recognition very soon.”