UK ‘condemns’ 22 new settlements in occupied West Bank

Twenty-two new settlements in the occupied West Bank represent “a deliberate obstacle to Palestinian statehood” by Israel, a Foreign Office minister has warned.

Hamish Falconer said the UK “condemns” the decision, which Israel’s defence minister Israel Katz described as “a strategic move that prevents the establishment of a Palestinian state that would endanger Israel”.

Labour last year in its general election manifesto committed to “recognising a Palestinian state as a contribution to a renewed peace process which results in a two-state solution”.

In Government, ministers have repeatedly committed to recognising a Palestinian state, but Mr Falconer has previously said they “will make a judgment about when the best moment is to try and make the fullest possible contribution” to a peace process.

Mr Falconer wrote on X: “The Israeli government’s approval of 22 new settlements in the occupied West Bank is a deliberate obstacle to Palestinian statehood.

“The UK condemns these actions.

“Settlements are illegal under international law, further imperil the two-state solution, and do not protect Israel.”

Mr Katz said the decision to back 22 new West Bank settlements “strengthens our hold on Judea and Samaria” and “anchors our historical right in the Land of Israel, and constitutes a crushing response to Palestinian terrorism”.

Among the 22 are outposts which have already been built without government authorisation, but will be made legal in Israeli law.

Elsewhere, the Israeli government has faced criticism from the Commons International Development Committee chairwoman Sarah Champion.

The Labour MP for Rotherham called on UK ministers to say what “further action” they are taking to keep UNRWA (United Nations Relief and Works Agency) schools open after attempts to close them.

Armed Israeli forces stormed three UNRWA schools in Shu’fat refugee camp in East Jerusalem on May 8, according to the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), “violently evicting” more than 550 Palestinian children.

The UK Government found the closure of a total six UNRWA schools in East Jerusalem “will deny 800 Palestinian children their right to education”, according to a letter from minister Baroness Chapman of Darlington to Ms Champion.

The international development minister wrote: “The UK is clear that Palestinian children, like all children, deserve safe, uninterrupted access to school.

“The Israeli order to close these schools is deeply worrying.”

Baroness Chapman said she met UNRWA commissioner-general Philippe Lazzarini on May 12 and added that ministers “have raised these issues consistently with Israeli ministerial counterparts and in public statements with partners”.

Responding, Ms Champion said: “I commend the Government’s attempts to defend UNRWA, but Israel’s forced closure of UNRWA schools, and the storming of UNRWA’s headquarters in East Jerusalem, are sadly only the latest in a long line of actions intended to undermine the work of UNRWA.

“What further action will the UK Government consider to help ensure the continued operation of UNRWA and the reopening of UNRWA-run schools?

“The Government has outlined its work with international counterparts to try and stop military operations in Gaza and allow humanitarian aid to enter.

“What discussions is the UK Government having with the United States to try and bring pressure to bear and reopen UNRWA-run schools and restore access for Palestinian refugees to UNRWA services in the West Bank?”