Man dies in horror ‘parachute incident’ at industrial estate in Durham

A man in his 40s has been killed in a horror parachute “incident” on an industrial estate in the north east of England, police have said.

Durham Police rushed to South West Industrial Estate in Shotton, County Durham, at around 12.30pm on Saturday following concerns for the welfare of the man.

He was pronounced dead at the scene after two ambulances, a specialist paramedic and four hazardous area response teams were dispatched to the area.

Police added that the death is being treated as unexpected and enquires are now ongoing, with a cordon expected to remain in place for some time.

Detective Chief Inspector Mel Sutherland, who is leading the investigation, said: “Officers are keen to speak to anyone who was travelling on the A19 at around 12.20pm to 12.30pm who may have mobile phone footage or dashcam footage which captures the moments leading up to the incident. Our thoughts remain with the man’s family at this time.”

A spokesperson for the North East Ambulance Service added: “We received a call at 12.22pm to reports of an incident in the South West Industrial Estate area of Peterlee.

“We dispatched four Hazardous Area Response Teams, a clinical team leader, a specialist paramedic, two ambulances and requested support from the air ambulance.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident number 168 of April 27.