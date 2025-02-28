Two bailed following dog attack that killed woman, 19

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Two people arrested over the death of a 19-year-old woman who was attacked by a dog in Bristol have been released on bail, police have confirmed.

Officers from Avon and Somerset Police were called to an incident inside a flat in Cobhorn Drive in the Hartcliffe area of the city at 7.19pm on Wednesday.

Paramedics and police officers attended but the young woman, who was attacked by a dog believed to have been an XL bully, died at the scene.

A man and a woman, both aged in their 20s, were arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury resulting in death and possession of a prohibited breed of dog.

On Friday, a police spokesman confirmed that the two suspects had been released on conditional bail.

In a press conference on Thursday, neighbourhood inspector Terry Murphy, of Avon and Somerset Police, said the dog involved in the attack had been put down.

Initial reports suggested the dog, which was sedated and seized following the incident, may be an XL bully – but assessments will be carried out to confirm its breed, police said.

Mr Murphy declined to comment on whether the woman who died lived at the address where the incident happened, or if there had been previous police contact with the household.

He said: “Our thoughts, first and foremost, are with the family of the young woman who’s tragically died as a result of yesterday evening’s incident. They have been updated and will be supported by a family liaison officer.

“I’d also like to thank the officers and paramedics who attended yesterday evening and tried to save her life. Support is in place for them.

“A full investigation is now well under way to establish the full circumstances of the events that led to her death.”

A neighbour, who lives close to the flat where the attack took place, told the PA news agency that she was certain the dog was an XL bully.

The woman, who did not wish to be named, said she had seen the dog on a lead with its owner.

“She did mention the dog wasn’t great with men, fine with women and children,” the woman said.

The neighbour described comforting the dog owner, who appeared to be in shock, following the incident.

“She couldn’t talk or say a word,” she added.

“It was like she wasn’t there because of the shock.

“I genuinely feel that this was one of those freak accidents and wasn’t her fault – that’s how I feel.”