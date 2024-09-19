Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



A former paratrooper used his skills to survive the gruelling Scottish Highlands for seven days after going missing searching for Britain’s most remote pub.

Paul Conway, 67, embarked on a solo mission for the free pint on offer to those brave enough to trek through the craggy terrain towards the Old Forge pub in a secluded peninsula of Invernie within the region of Lochaber.

After failing to sign in on the second checkpoint on the 30-mile hike over 3,000-foot peaks, his family sounded the alarm.

Paul’s son Chris Conway put out a heartfelt plea on Facebook asking his father’s former paratrooper buddies to help find him “dead or alive”.

He said: “My dad was due to walk from Glenfinnan viaduct to Inverie for a free pint in The Forge, which is the most remote pub in the UK.

“The dafty is 67 but still thinks he is 21 and can do anything. Which he can’t.”

Dozens of volunteers answered the call to find the retired policeman joining the search alongside mountain rescue dogs and Police Scotland.

The area where Mr Conway was found ( Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team )

In a heartwarming update, Chris said he was found halfway through the trek to the south of Loch Morar. He posted: “On behalf of the whole family I would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to everyone involved in searches for our father over the past few days.

“He is in good health and good spirits after this experience and again I would like to thank everyone who has helped find him and bring him to safety.”

His daughter Claire said on Facebook: “Well where to start? We’ve had the worst week ever, not much sleep, full of worry and thinking of the worst situations imaginable.

“But amazingly our dad was found and then taken to hospital to be checked over.

“We’ve had messages from people we don’t even know, including dad’s ex-army and police mates.

“Thanks to all of the Police, Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team , Search & Rescue Dog Association (Scotland), RAF Lossiemouth MRT, Police Scotland MRT, Royal Air Force, all the volunteers and the 4 rescue dogs Mac, Pippa, Rona and Alfie.”

Police Scotland said he was taken to hospital as a precaution “given the extensive time spent outdoors” but was otherwise uninjured.

William O’Neill manager of the Old Forge pub, told The Independent: “I was so relieved to hear he was found we were so worried.

“We launched the search when his son phoned us asking if he had arrived. We had posters up everywhere. It’s quite amazing anyone survived that but his military background obviously helped him.

“He’s had quite a strongman test- it’s a gruelling walk with lots of weirs and peaks.

“We will welcome him with open arms and a free pint if he comes in safely next time - as we would anyone. We like to think our pub is worth the trip.”

Inspector Ross McCartney from the Fort William police station said: “We are delighted that Paul has been found and reunited safe and well with his family. This was a challenging and protracted search involving a number of partner agencies and specialist police resources.”

Iain Murray, leader of Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team, called it a “brilliant result for him and for all the many people who looked for him”.

He added: “It is also a tribute to Paul’s survival skills for he had faced some challenging weather to say the least - as did the people who searched for him.”