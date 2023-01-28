Parents condemn school for barricading toilets shut during lessons

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A school in Essex has sparked a row over its use of metal gates to stop pupils accessing the toilets during lesson times.

Castle View School says the new policy was put in place to try and stop anti-social behaviour. However, parents and students have complained about the move.

One mum, who wished to remain anonymous, said: "It is against human rights and is disgusting. It is like they are in a prison.

"It is an absolute nightmare. My child felt sick at lunchtime and was left to just stand and queue. My child nearly had to be sick in the hallway, which is so embarrassing. These gates are on all the toilet blocks. I don't know any other secondary schools that have put an actual physical gate that can be locked."

She added: “We haven’t had any letters or emails about it, it is just so wrong. They don’t always open all of them at lunch or break either because a teacher has to open them. So there are always long queues, and some days my child doesn’t even eat because there isn’t time to queue for food and the toilet.”

Pupils have also complained one saying: “We are children, we don’t need to be locked up. It shows an extreme lack of trust, which is understandable as we are kids, but the level they are going at is getting out of control.

“We understand why it was put in place to stop vaping and because of safeguarding issues. But if you want to stop that then put smoke detectors closer and use thermal cameras like other schools are.”

“Alongside this, we are now having to ask to drink water and if we don't we get a detention. My mate got 10 minutes for drinking, it's a joke. I understand there is a duty of care but what I don't understand is why they're going to this level.”

(SWNS)

Despite the furore the school is standing by the policy.

Responding to the criticism Castle View’s Head Teacher Steve Durkin said: “Pupils are able to access all toilets before school, break times, and after school. If a pupil requires access to the toilet during lesson time, they request a pass from their teacher and are allowed access.”

Other schools in Essex have also resorted to closing toilets during lesson times to try and tackle bad behaviour.