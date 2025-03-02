What are the different types of parking tickets?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Parking tickets cause anger and frustration among drivers.

Here the PA news agency answers 10 key questions about them.

– What type of parking tickets exist?

Parking charge notices are issued by private companies, while penalty charge notices are issued by councils.

– How do I spot the difference?

They often both feature a yellow box with black writing and a black border.

You need to read the writing carefully to tell them apart.

– What is their impact?

Unlike councils, private companies do not have the power to fine drivers.

That is why parking charge notices are demands or invoices for money, whereas penalty charge notices are fines.

– What are parking charge notices issued for?

Parking operators generally issue tickets by claiming the driver breached a contractual term for using the car park, resulting in a charge of £100.

– How about penalty charge notices?

Councils issue penalty charge notices for various offences, such as parking violations, yellow box misuse or driving in a bus lane when prohibited.

– What should I do first if I receive a parking ticket I think is unfair?

Several extensive online guides exist with advice on how to challenge a penalty charge notice or parking charge notice, such as by the RAC and consumer website Money Saving Expert.

Read those before doing anything.

– What is my first step if a ticket is from a private company?

Check if they are a member of a trade body, as that will determine your next action.

– What evidence should I get?

Taking photographs from the scene such as poor signage or broken payment machines can help your case.

Also keep proof of mitigating circumstances like a receipt from a recovery company if your vehicle broke down and forced you to remain in a car park longer than planned.

– Who can I complain to?

If you have received a parking charge notice you think is unfair, try contacting the landowner such as a retailer or hospital to ask if they can arrange to have it cancelled.

If that is unsuccessful, consider raising the matter with your MP.

– What happens if I just ignore a parking charge notice?

Some operators may take the case to a county court.

The RAC warns that drivers’ credit rating will be affected if they fail to defend a claim and receive a judgment they do not pay.

Bailiffs may also try to seize your property.