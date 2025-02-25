Parkrun should be prescribed on the NHS, founder suggests

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Patients should be “socially prescribed” taking part in Parkrun events by their GPs, the organisation behind the scheme has said.

Every week across the UK, thousands of Brits take part in the free, five-kilometre running events.

Currently, Parkrun UK works with several GP surgeries, encouraging the doctors to “socially prescribe” these events for their patients.

Now it is are calling for the initiative to be rolled out across the whole of the NHS.

The charity works with the Royal College of General Practitioners (RCGP), and nearly 2,000 surgeries around the UK have signed up to socially prescribe parkruns.

It said that if the model was rolled out across the whole NHS, there could be reduced pressure in the system.

“Participating in parkrun, whether that be walking, running, volunteering or even just coming down to your local park to be outdoors with others, is a great way for people to start to make improvements to their physical and mental health,” said parkrun chief executive Russ Jefferys.

“With the government set to announce their 10-Year Health Plan, we believe parkrun can play a vital part in helping reduce the pressure on the NHS and creating a healthier, happier and more active nation by expanding our parkrun practice programme and making sure that parkrun reaches those with most to gain from taking part in it.”

open image in gallery Runners take part in the weekly Saturday 5km run at Hove Promenade parkrun in Brighton ( REUTERS )

A poll of 2,000 UK adults, conducted by YouGov on behalf of parkrun, found that 65 per cent believe GPs should prescribe parkruns, with 51% of adults agreeing that such a move could help reduce pressure on the NHS.

Professor Kamila Hawthorne, chairwoman of the RCGP, said: “As GPs we have conversations with our patients on a daily basis about changes they can make to their lifestyle to improve their overall health and wellbeing.

“We also increasingly work with our wider team to recommend initiatives, often in the community, that can have a positive impact on their health, so it’s really good to see from these figures that that there is significant support amongst the public for such interventions.

“Parkruns are opportunities for people to get outside, get some exercise – whatever their fitness level – meet people, and have fun.

“Prevention for health is a clinical priority for the RCGP, so it’s great to see our partnership with parkrun UK – connecting GP practices to local parkrun events – go from strength to strength with nearly 2000 practices signed up.”

Dr Hussain Al-Zubaidi, parkrun health partnerships lead, added: “Since we started the parkrun practice programme in 2018, we’ve seen the impact that prescribing parkrun can have on people with a range of health conditions but there is huge potential to do more by connecting every GP practice to their local parkrun event.”