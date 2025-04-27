One in 20 would pay an unjustified parking ticket – survey

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

One in 20 (5%) AA members would pay up immediately if they received a parking charge notice (PCN) from a private company, even if they had done nothing wrong, a new survey suggests.

The motoring services organisation described private parking operators as “shark-like businesses”.

Of the survey respondents that would pay an unjustified PCN, more than half (53%) said they would do so because “it gets rid of the hassle”.

Some 13% said they felt they would not get a fair hearing at an appeal, while 11% would fear legal action.

There is a growing trend for people approaching Citizens Advice regarding private parking operators.

The AA found the organisation helped 9,926 people in relation to the issue in 2024/25, compared with 7,412 people three years earlier.

Private parking businesses have been accused of using misleading and confusing signs, aggressive debt collection and unreasonable fees.

An investigation by the PA news agency earlier this week found drivers across England say they are being sent tickets because of faulty machines, which one campaigner claiming the devices are “set up to trap people”.

A Bill to enable the introduction of a Government-backed code for private parking companies received royal assent under the Conservative government in March 2019.

The code was withdrawn in June 2022 after a legal challenge by parking companies.

Jack Cousens, head of roads policy for the AA, said: “The delay in implementing the official Government code is scandalous.

“Six years on, no part of the legislation has been introduced to protect and safeguard drivers from an aggressive industry.

“The fact that drivers are willing to pay up when they have done nothing wrong, nor have any confidence in the current appeals process, shows why urgent action is needed.

“We are hugely concerned that the Government is standing idly by while drivers continue to receive threatening letters from a sector that works on the basis of guilty until proven innocent.

“Urgent action is needed, and introducing the rules by the end of the year will help wrestle back some of the balance in favour of the motorist.

“Until the measures within the Act are in place, drivers will continue to be attacked by these shark-like businesses.”

Private companies chase vehicle owners for alleged infringements in private car parks, such as at shopping centres, leisure facilities and motorway service areas.

They issued 7.2 million PCNs in the six months to the end of September 2024.

That was up 12% from the same period a year earlier and represented an average of 41,000 per day.

Each ticket can be up to £100.

Local growth minister Alex Norris said: “We inherited a dysfunctional private parking market that has lacked crucial transparency and protection for motorists, leading to unfair and unjustified charges.

“Parliament legislated for a legally binding Code of practice six years ago with cross-party support but the four previous administrations all failed to implement it.

“Where they failed, we are determined to act.

“That is why we are working at pace to drive up standards by bringing forward a stronger, more robust legal private Parking code of practice.”

Will Hurley, chief executive of trade body the International Parking Community, said: “Data shows that the appeals system is a vital and effective safeguard for motorists: one in four who appeal to the operator are successful.

“If a motorist believes a parking charge has been issued in error, we urge them to appeal and submit evidence.

“This process exists to ensure fairness and protect the motorists.”