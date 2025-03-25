Bus satisfaction in England increases after ‘positive changes’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Passenger satisfaction with buses in England outside London increased last year after “positive changes”, according to a survey.

Watchdog Transport Focus said overall satisfaction in 2024 was 83%, up from 80% in 2023.

It said “significant” investment” as part of bus service improvement plans and a fares cap “appears to be having an impact”.

Both policies were introduced under the Conservative government.

Passengers in the Derby City area were the most satisfied with their journey, with a score of 92%.

Those in West Yorkshire were for the least satisfied (77%) for the second year in a row.

East Sussex and Warrington were two of the most improved areas, both up eight percentage points to 87% and 85% respectively.

Transport Focus surveyed 41,000 passengers across 39 areas in England outside London, covering issues such as the onboard experience, punctuality, value for money and journey times.

Louise Collins, director of Transport Focus, said: “The positive changes seen across bus services in England have boosted overall passenger satisfaction.

“The changes show how Government funding, hard work from local authorities and operators, and listening to what passengers want can improve journeys.

“The wide variation in scores at a local level in the survey shows that some passengers still aren’t getting the bus service they should.”

Local transport minister Simon Lightwood said the survey shows that “councils are putting bus service funding to good use”.

He went on: “Our Bus Services Bill will hand control back for local leaders to operate services, and it’s great to see areas like Nottingham where councils operate their own services, scoring higher than average satisfaction rates.

“Alongside nearly £1 billion to enhance service frequencies, improve bus stop infrastructure and boost the comfort and accessibility of services, we’re backing our buses like never before, and I’m excited to see how this will continue to grow customer satisfaction and make our bus services even more attractive.”

Graham Vidler, chief executive of Confederation of Passenger Transport, which represents bus and coach operators, said: “It’s fantastic to see bus passenger satisfaction on the rise – a testament to the excellent partnerships between bus operators and local authorities in many parts of the country and the dedication of everyone working in the industry.

“We want every passengers to be satisfied with their journey and with significant changes ahead for the bus industry, including the Bus Services (No.2) Bill and the impact of Government spending decisions, we urge policymakers to prioritise passengers, ensuring even greater satisfaction and better services in the year ahead.”

The Labour Government increased the cap on single bus fares in England from £2 to £3 on January 1.

Funding for bus services comes from many different pots of money, including some available for operators and others set aside for local authorities.